Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Rechargeable Stick Accessory

    FC8009/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Replacement filter for SpeedPro and 5000 Series Replacement filter for SpeedPro and 5000 Series Replacement filter for SpeedPro and 5000 Series
      -{discount-value}

      Rechargeable Stick Accessory

      FC8009/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Replacement filter for SpeedPro and 5000 Series

      Replacement filter compatible with Philips SpeedPro, SpeedPro Aqua, 5000 series and 5000 series Aqua. The packaging contains the washable foam filter which is recommended to be washed every two weeks and replaced every 6 months. See all benefits

      Rechargeable Stick Accessory

      Replacement filter for SpeedPro and 5000 Series

      Replacement filter compatible with Philips SpeedPro, SpeedPro Aqua, 5000 series and 5000 series Aqua. The packaging contains the washable foam filter which is recommended to be washed every two weeks and replaced every 6 months. See all benefits

      Replacement filter for SpeedPro and 5000 Series

      Replacement filter compatible with Philips SpeedPro, SpeedPro Aqua, 5000 series and 5000 series Aqua. The packaging contains the washable foam filter which is recommended to be washed every two weeks and replaced every 6 months. See all benefits

      Rechargeable Stick Accessory

      Replacement filter for SpeedPro and 5000 Series

      Replacement filter compatible with Philips SpeedPro, SpeedPro Aqua, 5000 series and 5000 series Aqua. The packaging contains the washable foam filter which is recommended to be washed every two weeks and replaced every 6 months. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Vacuum cleaner filters and accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Rechargeable Stick Accessory

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Replacement filter for SpeedPro and 5000 Series

        Original filter replacements from Philips

        • 1 x Washable foam filter

        Washable foam filter for life-long performance

        The foam filter can be easily washed under the tap or in the washing machine for life-long performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Contains

          Washable foam filter
          1 x

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • General specifications

          Suitable for
          The following Philips cordless stick vacuum cleaners: SpeedPro (Aqua) and 5000 Series (Aqua): FC6721-FC6729.

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            * Voucher code terms and conditions:


            1. The voucher code can be used to obtain 15% off any purchase of a Philips product, excluding shipping costs, clearance and Sleep and Respiratory services and products in the category ‘Health’, online at www.philips.co.uk/shop/.

            2. This voucher code is valid for 4 weeks from issue.

            3. Voucher codes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

            4. Philips reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time.

            5. Philips Electronics UK Limited, Ascent 1, Aerospace Boulevard, Farnborough, Hampshire, GU14 6XW 

            Click here to read moreRead less

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount