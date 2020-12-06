Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Replacement Kit

    FC8010/02
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Filter kit for PowerPro Compact and Active* Filter kit for PowerPro Compact and Active* Filter kit for PowerPro Compact and Active*
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Replacement Kit

      FC8010/02
      Overall Rating / 5

      Filter kit for PowerPro Compact and Active*

      Allergy H13 filter replacement kit compatible with Philips PowerPro Compact, PowerPro Active and PowerPro City ranges*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £12.00

      Replacement Kit

      Filter kit for PowerPro Compact and Active*

      Allergy H13 filter replacement kit compatible with Philips PowerPro Compact, PowerPro Active and PowerPro City ranges*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year. See all benefits

      Filter kit for PowerPro Compact and Active*

      Allergy H13 filter replacement kit compatible with Philips PowerPro Compact, PowerPro Active and PowerPro City ranges*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £12.00

      Replacement Kit

      Filter kit for PowerPro Compact and Active*

      Allergy H13 filter replacement kit compatible with Philips PowerPro Compact, PowerPro Active and PowerPro City ranges*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Replacement Kit

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Filter kit for PowerPro Compact and Active*

        Original filter replacements from Philips

        • 1x Exhaust filter
        • 1 x Washable motor filter
        • 1 x Washable 2 layer foam filter
        Washable motor inlet filter

        Washable motor inlet filter

        The kit contains 1 x washable motor filter. This provides high filtration levels and prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.

        Washable 2 layer foam filter

        Washable 2 layer foam filter

        The kit contains 1 x motor inlet filter (2 layer foam). This filter provides additional protection to the motor and should be placed next to the washable motor filter. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.

        Exhaust filter for excellent filtration

        Exhaust filter for excellent filtration

        The kit contains 1 x exhaust filter. The filter catches even the finest dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in clean, dust-free air in your home. The filter should be replaced once a year.

        Technical Specifications

        • Contains

          Exhaust filter
          1 x
          Washable 2 layer foam filter
          1 x
          Washable motor inlet filter
          1 x

        • Suitable for

          PowerPro Active
          • FC9549 - FC9553
          • FC9555
          • FC9556
          • FC9573
          • FC9576
          • FC9588
          PowerPro Compact/PowerPro City
          • FC9328 - FC9334
          • FC9349 - FC9353
          • FC9515
          • FC9516

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Compatible with the following Philips product ranges: PowerPro Compact/ PowerPro City: FC9328 - FC9334, FC9349 - FC9353, FC9515, FC9516 PowerPro Active: FC9549 - FC9553, FC9555, FC9556, FC9569 - FC9571, FC9573, FC9576, FC9588

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount