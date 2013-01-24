Search terms
Replacement kit for Performer Active
Original starter kit for the Philips Performer Active range. The kit contains 6 dust bags, together with the motor and exhaust filters, which need to be replaced once a year. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The kit contains 1 x Allergy exhaust filter. The filter catches even the finest dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in clean, dust-free air in your home. The filter should be replaced once a year.
The kit contains 6 x s-bag® Classic Long Performance original dust bags. This original Philips dust bag has been developed to provide long-lasting vacuum cleaner performance, i.e. a high performance level and maximum filtration, up to the moment the dust bag is full and ready for disposal.
The kit contains 1 x triple-layer motor filter. This filter prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter should be replaced once a year.
Contains
Suitable for