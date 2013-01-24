Home
    Gladiator

    Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8440/01
      Gladiator Vacuum cleaner with bag

      FC8440/01
      This 1800 W vacuum cleaner with a 3-litre dust compartment comes with an on-board crevice and small nozzle accessory to help you reach into nooks and crannies. This vacuum also has a micro-filter, telescopic tubes and rubber wheels. See all benefits

      Gladiator Vacuum cleaner with bag

      This 1800 W vacuum cleaner with a 3-litre dust compartment comes with an on-board crevice and small nozzle accessory to help you reach into nooks and crannies. This vacuum also has a micro-filter, telescopic tubes and rubber wheels.

      This 1800 W vacuum cleaner with a 3-litre dust compartment comes with an on-board crevice and small nozzle accessory to help you reach into nooks and crannies. This vacuum also has a micro-filter, telescopic tubes and rubber wheels.

      Gladiator Vacuum cleaner with bag

      This 1800 W vacuum cleaner with a 3-litre dust compartment comes with an on-board crevice and small nozzle accessory to help you reach into nooks and crannies. This vacuum also has a micro-filter, telescopic tubes and rubber wheels.

        Reliable cleaning power

        1800 W motor for strong suction power

        1800 W motor for strong suction power

        1800 W motor generates strong suction power for excellent cleaning results.

        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag that is widely available and easily recognisable by its logo. It is suitable for bag vacuum cleaners from Philips, Electrolux, AEG, Volta and Tornado.

        Soft rubber wheels

        Soft rubber wheels

        This vacuum cleaner has rubber wheels, making it glide smoothly over hard floors without the risk of scratches.

        Electronic power control

        The electronic power control on the appliance makes it possible to select the right suction power for the surface you are vacuuming.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Light Blue

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag
          Exhaust filter
          AFS micro filter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On board
          Standard nozzle
          All-purpose nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          37  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1600  W
          Input power (max)
          1800  W
          Suction power (max)
          275  W
          Vacuum (max)
          29  kPa

        • Usability

          Tube coupling
          Conical
          Dust full indicator
          Yes
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber

