    Gladiator

    Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8445/01
    Reliable cleaning power
      Gladiator Vacuum cleaner with bag

      FC8445/01
      Reliable cleaning power

      This 1800 W vacuum cleaner has a 3-litre dust compartment with a crevice and small nozzle on board to help you reach into nooks and crannies. This vacuum also has a HEPA filter for optimal filtration, a telescopic tube and rubber wheels. See all benefits

        Reliable cleaning power

        Accessories within reach

        • 1800 W
        1800 W motor for strong suction power

        1800 W motor for strong suction power

        1800 W motor generates strong suction power for excellent cleaning results.

        HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

        HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

        This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that cause respiratory allergies. To maintain effective filtration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.

        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag that is widely available and easily recognisable by its logo. It is suitable for bag vacuum cleaners from Philips, Electrolux, AEG, Volta and Tornado.

        Electronic power control

        The electronic power control on the appliance makes it possible to select the right suction power for the surface you are vacuuming.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Red metallic

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag
          Exhaust filter
          HEPA filter
          Dust capacity
          3  l

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On board
          Standard nozzle
          All-purpose nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          37  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1600  W
          Input power (max)
          1800  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          82  dB
          Suction power (max)
          275  W
          Vacuum (max)
          29  kPa

        • Usability

          Tube coupling
          Conical
          Dust full indicator
          Yes
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Action radius
          9  m
          Cord length
          6  m

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          5  kg

