    Performer Active

    Bagged vacuum cleaner

    FC8577/09
    1 award
    • Most powerful bagged vacuum cleaner by Philips Most powerful bagged vacuum cleaner by Philips Most powerful bagged vacuum cleaner by Philips
      Performer Active Bagged vacuum cleaner

      FC8577/09
      1 award

      Locks >99.9%* dust with 50% longer bag usage**

      • Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power
      • 900 W motor for high suction power
      • 99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver deep cleaning results
      • Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of particles — ECARF certified
      • Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use
      See all benefits
            Most powerful bagged vacuum cleaner by Philips

            The Philips Performer vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with low energy consumption. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy too thanks to our Allergy Filter, which traps 99.9%+ of harmful particles.
            Uniquely designed dust chamber maximises capacity and airflow with a non-clogging dust bag, which enables strong suction power right up until the dust bag is full.

            High-efficiency 900 W motor delivers high suction power for deep cleaning results.

            TriActive+ nozzle and high suction power ensure that you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust*.

            Certified allergy filter captures 99.9% of dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - ideal for allergy sufferers.

            Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

            Large 4 litre dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

            TriActive+ nozzle utilises 3 cleaning actions in one go. It features a larger opening at the front to suck up larger debris while the specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets. Air channels on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

            ActiveLock couplings allow attachments to easily fit to the telescopic tube with a simple snap.

            Technical Specifications

            • Nozzles and accessories

              Accessories included
              • Crevice tool
              • Integrated brush
              Standard nozzle
              TriActive+ nozzle
              Additional nozzle
              Hard floor nozzle

            • Design

              Colour
              Copper Grey

            • Weight and dimensions

              Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
              447 x 304 x 234  mm
              Weight of product
              5.2  kg

            • Sustainability

              Packaging
              > 90% recycled materials
              User manual
              100% recycled paper

            • Performance

              Input power (IEC)
              650  W
              Airflow (max)
              32.17  l/s
              Sound power level
              77  dB
              Vacuum (max)
              17.5  kPa
              Input power (max)
              900  W

            • Filtration

              Dust bag type
              s-bag Classic Long Performance
              Dust capacity
              4  L
              Exhaust filter
              Allergy filter
              Motor filter
              Micro filter

            • Usability

              Tube coupling
              ActiveLock
              Action radius
              9  m
              Carrying handle
              Front
              Tube type
              Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
              Cord length
              6  m
              Power control
              Rotary knob
              Wheel type
              Rubber

                  Awards

                  Reviews

                  • 99.9% dust pick-up on hard floors with crevices (IEC62885-2). Filtration performance is tested in accordance with DIN EN 60312/11/2008.
                  • *Calculated with a dust bag replacement at 80% of suction power loss, compared to the Classic paper bag FC8019/01; measured internally on a Philips FC895x/09 range.

