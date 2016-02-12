Search terms
Bagged vacuum cleaner
Uniquely designed dust chamber maximises capacity and airflow with a non-clogging dust bag, which enables strong suction power right up until the dust bag is full.
High-efficiency 900 W motor delivers high suction power for deep cleaning results.
TriActive+ nozzle and high suction power ensure that you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust*.
Certified allergy filter captures 99.9% of dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - ideal for allergy sufferers.
Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.
Large 4 litre dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.
TriActive+ nozzle utilises 3 cleaning actions in one go. It features a larger opening at the front to suck up larger debris while the specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets. Air channels on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.
ActiveLock couplings allow attachments to easily fit to the telescopic tube with a simple snap.
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Weight and dimensions
Sustainability
Performance
Filtration
Usability
