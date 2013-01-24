Home
    Expression

    Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8602/01
    1 Awards
    • Highest cleaning power for your money Highest cleaning power for your money Highest cleaning power for your money
      Expression Vacuum cleaner with bag

      FC8602/01
      1 Awards

      Highest cleaning power for your money

      This powerful 1800 W vacuum cleaner provides no less than 350 W of suction power! This model comes with an extra parquet nozzle and rubber wheels, and has a 5-layer filtration system, Clean Comfort Cassette and extra-long cord. See all benefits

        Expression

        Expression

        Vacuum cleaner with bag

        Highest cleaning power for your money

        • HomeCare
        1800-Watt motor generating max. 350 Watts suction power

        1800-Watt motor generating max. 350 Watts suction power

        Vacuum cleaner with 1800 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

        Unique Clean Comfort Cassette to avoid contact with dust

        Unique Clean Comfort Cassette to avoid contact with dust

        When you dispose of the dust bag from your Philips vacuum cleaner, there will be no contact with the dust thanks to this patented dust bag holder.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Deep red

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag
          Dust capacity
          3  l
          Exhaust filter
          Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On tubeclip
          Standard nozzle
          Wheeled all-purpose nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          40  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1600  W
          Input power (max)
          1800  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          82  dB
          Suction power (max)
          350  W
          Vacuum (max)
          30  kPa

        • Usability

          Action radius
          10  m
          Clean Comfort cassette
          Yes
          Cord length
          7  m
          Tube coupling
          Conical
          Dust full indicator
          Yes
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Plastic

              Awards

