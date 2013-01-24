Search terms
Take the effort out of cleaning
The Philips EasyClean bagless vacuum cleaner is designed for those people who want a thorough cleaning result with minimal effort.
Bagless vacuum cleaner
1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power to ensure a perfect cleaning result.
This Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that cause respiratory allergies.
This EasyClean has an improved cyclone that filters even more dust out the air.
The bagless vacuum cleaner has a transparent dust bucket that shows the dust removed from your floor and makes it easy to find valuables that are sucked up accidentally.
Superior cleaning on all floor types thanks to this consumer test winning multi-nozzle. Its wide air channel is designed for optimal airflow, providing effective cleaning even along walls. Its special double hinge ensures permanent contact with the floor for best cleaning results. Designed and produced in Germany by WesselWerk, this high quality nozzle has a metal soleplate with surrounding brushes that gently and thoroughly clean hard floors, crevices and carpets.
Thanks to its 8 m cord you have an 11 m reach without having to switch the plug.
Design
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Performance
Usability
Weight and dimensions
