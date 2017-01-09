Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Extend your party-machine music
Party on with the Philips Mini speaker. The 240 W speaker adds life to parties, bringing music to any part of your home. It works with all Philips party machines, and is designed for flexible placement and to be easy to set up.
Party extender
Use with Philips party machine
Dynamic light
240 W
This system has 240 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Step in time to the dazzling beat of music. Cool lights blink to the rhythm of songs, adding fun and excitement to tunes. When you don't want the lights on, you can simply turn the feature off. Add glam and spice to dance parties, sizzling celebrations and cool events with these sensational dynamic lights.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Piyy
09/01/2017
United Kingdom
Amazin speakers
This is worth way more than what it costs, definitely get it if u want loud and good quality speakers, u can do a lot and take it to party's clubs ect
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWP1000 Mini Speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWP1000 Mini Speaker
Avoid extensive use of the set at a volume higher than 85 decibels because this may damage your hearing.