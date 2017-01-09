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Discontinued

Mini Speaker

FWP1000/05

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Extend your party-machine music

Party on with the Philips Mini speaker. The 240 W speaker adds life to parties, bringing music to any part of your home. It works with all Philips party machines, and is designed for flexible placement and to be easy to set up.

See all benefits

An extra speaker for wider reach

Extend your party-machine music

  • Party extender

  • Use with Philips party machine

  • Dynamic light

  • 240 W

240 W RMS total output power

240 W RMS total output power

This system has 240 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Dynamic lighting for dancing to the beat

Dynamic lighting for dancing to the beat

Step in time to the dazzling beat of music. Cool lights blink to the rhythm of songs, adding fun and excitement to tunes. When you don't want the lights on, you can simply turn the feature off. Add glam and spice to dance parties, sizzling celebrations and cool events with these sensational dynamic lights.

Flexible placement around the house

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

09/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazin speakers

This is worth way more than what it costs, definitely get it if u want loud and good quality speakers, u can do a lot and take it to party's clubs ect

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWP1000 Mini Speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWP1000 Mini Speaker

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Disclaimers

  1. Avoid extensive use of the set at a volume higher than 85 decibels because this may damage your hearing.