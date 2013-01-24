Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Series 2 NanoProtect HEPA Filter

    FY0194/30
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Intelligent purification Intelligent purification Intelligent purification
      -{discount-value}

      Series 2 NanoProtect HEPA Filter

      FY0194/30
      Overall Rating / 5

      Intelligent purification

      The NanoProtect Series 2 filter captures 99.5% 0.003 µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution and bacteria. The 12 month lifetime delivers long-lasting performance. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £19.99

      Series 2 NanoProtect HEPA Filter

      Intelligent purification

      The NanoProtect Series 2 filter captures 99.5% 0.003 µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution and bacteria. The 12 month lifetime delivers long-lasting performance. See all benefits

      Intelligent purification

      The NanoProtect Series 2 filter captures 99.5% 0.003 µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution and bacteria. The 12 month lifetime delivers long-lasting performance. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £19.99

      Series 2 NanoProtect HEPA Filter

      Intelligent purification

      The NanoProtect Series 2 filter captures 99.5% 0.003 µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution and bacteria. The 12 month lifetime delivers long-lasting performance. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all filters-and-accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Series 2 NanoProtect HEPA Filter

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Intelligent purification

        Captures 99.5% of particles

        • Compatible with: AC0820/30.
        Lifetime of up to 12 months

        Lifetime of up to 12 months

        Philips NanoProtect Series 2 filter covers an unfolded area of about 1.26m² to ensure a long lifetime of up to 12 months.

        Captures 99.5% of particles

        Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter is made from high-quality material. It can capture up to 99.5%* of particles even as small as 0.003 microns — the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles and bacteria*. The high-grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Tested with Staphylococcus albus and Influenza A (H1N1).
            • Philips Air Purifier traps 99.5% of particles as small as 0.003 microns that pass through the filter. Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33 cm/s airflow in 2015 by a third-party lab.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            * Voucher code terms and conditions:

             

            1. The voucher code can be used to obtain 15% off any purchase of a Philips product, excluding shipping costs, clearance and Sleep and Respiratory services and products in the category ‘Health’, online at www.philips.co.uk/shop/.

            2. This voucher code is valid for 4 weeks from issue.

            3. Voucher codes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

            4. Philips reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time.

            5. Philips Electronics UK Limited, Ascent 1, Aerospace Boulevard, Farnborough, Hampshire, GU14 6XW 

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount