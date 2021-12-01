Search terms
3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance
A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter makes sure you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases. See all benefits
Genuine Philips filter was designed together with the device itself to ensure a perfect fit, which guarantees the continuously smooth operation of the device.
Philips air filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before being released from the factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance of your Philips purifier until the last day of the filter's lifespan. (6)
The cylindrical 3 in 1 filter combines all three layers of filters, needed to achieve day-one filtration performance of your device. (6) Active Carbon, HEPA and pre-filter are the optimal combination that remove pollutants, viruses, allergens and bacteria to make sure that you breathe cleaner air, as all three filters are changed at the same time.
A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter makes sure that you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases. The NanoProtect HEPA technology not only captures pollutants, it also uses a special electrostatic charge to attract them, enabling it to purify the air faster than the HEPA H13 filter, which is used in medical settings. (5)
Captures aerosols including those that may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air. Also tested for coronavirus (8).
Philips integrated 3-in-1 filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration for up to 12 months. (1)
Your Philips device notifies you when to clean your pre-filter and when it is time to replace the filter, which can take less than a minute. This makes the maintenance of the device effortless while ensuring that you always enjoy clean, healthy air.
For optimal filtration performance, regularly vacuum-clean the pre-filter.
Monitor the lifetime and status of your filter anytime, anywhere with the CleanHome+ app (2). Get alerted when it's time to change your filter and easily order a new one directly through our app (3).
