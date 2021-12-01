Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    1. Join the subscription experience
    2. Enjoy the convenience of subscription and receive a new replenishment at your door
    3. Customize subscription to your needs
    1. Join the subscription experience
    2. Receive your product at your doorstep.
    3. Possibility to buy your device anytime, purchase price takes into account your existing payments.

    Genuine replacement filter

    Integrated 3-in-1

    FY1700/30
    Overall Rating / 5
    • 3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance 3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance 3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance
      -{discount-value}

      Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

      FY1700/30
      Overall Rating / 5

      3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance

      A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter makes sure you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance

        A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter makes sure you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases. See all benefits

        3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance

        A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter makes sure you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases. See all benefits

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance

          A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter makes sure you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases. See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all Filters and Accessories

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            Genuine replacement filter

            Genuine replacement filter

            Integrated 3-in-1

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance

            Genuine Philips filter that fits perfectly

            • 12 months lifetime
            • HEPA+Active Carbon+Pre-filter
            • Filters 99.97% @ 0.003 um
            • Filters gases & odours
            Perfect fit for consistently high performance

            Perfect fit for consistently high performance

            Genuine Philips filter was designed together with the device itself to ensure a perfect fit, which guarantees the continuously smooth operation of the device.

            Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

            Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

            Philips air filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before being released from the factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance of your Philips purifier until the last day of the filter's lifespan. (6)

            3 filters in 1 for convenience and superior performance

            3 filters in 1 for convenience and superior performance

            The cylindrical 3 in 1 filter combines all three layers of filters, needed to achieve day-one filtration performance of your device. (6) Active Carbon, HEPA and pre-filter are the optimal combination that remove pollutants, viruses, allergens and bacteria to make sure that you breathe cleaner air, as all three filters are changed at the same time.

            The NanoProtect Pro HEPA filter cleans faster than H13 (4)

            The NanoProtect Pro HEPA filter cleans faster than H13 (4)

            A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter makes sure that you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases. The NanoProtect HEPA technology not only captures pollutants, it also uses a special electrostatic charge to attract them, enabling it to purify the air faster than the HEPA H13 filter, which is used in medical settings. (5)

            Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (7)

            Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (7)

            Captures aerosols including those that may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air. Also tested for coronavirus (8).

            12 months of usage

            12 months of usage

            Philips integrated 3-in-1 filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration for up to 12 months. (1)

            Follow the Smart filter status indicator on your device

            Follow the Smart filter status indicator on your device

            Your Philips device notifies you when to clean your pre-filter and when it is time to replace the filter, which can take less than a minute. This makes the maintenance of the device effortless while ensuring that you always enjoy clean, healthy air.

            Regularly clean the prefilter

            Regularly clean the prefilter

            For optimal filtration performance, regularly vacuum-clean the pre-filter.

            Connect with the device and track filter lifetime

            Connect with the device and track filter lifetime

            Monitor the lifetime and status of your filter anytime, anywhere with the CleanHome+ app (2). Get alerted when it's time to change your filter and easily order a new one directly through our app (3).

            Technical Specifications

            • Weight and dimensions

              Product weight
              0.7  kg
              Dimension of packaging (L x W x H)
              220*220*247  mm
              Weight incl. packaging
              0.89  kg
              Dimension of product (L x W x H)
              212*135*237

            • Design and finishing

              Colour(s)
              White, black

            • Replacement

              Integrated filter
              Yes
              For Philips air purifier(s)
              • AC1711
              • AC1715

            • Performance

              Filters out odours
              Yes
              Filters out TVOC
              Yes
              Particle filtration
              99.97% at 0.003 microns
              Allergen filtration
              99.99%
              Virus & aerosol filtration
              &lt;99.9%
              Filter
              Integrated HEPA, Active carbon and pre-filter

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                Reviews

                Be the first to review this item

                • (1) Recommended lifetime is calculated based on the Philips user's average usage time and the WHO urban outdoor pollution level data. Actual lifetime is impacted by usage environments and frequencies.
                • (2) Only applicable for selected models with connectivity
                • (3) Only applicable in those countries where the Philips shop is available
                • (4) NanoProtect HEPA filter material provides lower air flow resistance than the material from a HEPA H13 filter, enabling a Philips air purifier with NanoProtect to deliver a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) than with an equivalently sized certified HEPA H13 filter.
                • (5) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
                • (6) Contingent on the filter being used with AC1711 or 1715 Philips purifier
                • (7) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
                • (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.