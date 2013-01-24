Search terms
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
NanoCloud Humidification Wick
Philips NanoCloud technology is certified hygienically safe. It is proven to release 99%* less bacteria into the air compared to ultrasonic humidifiers.
The smart design allows easy cleaning and maintenance of the humidification wick. Simply take the wick and wick wheel out from the wheel support and rinse the humidification wick under a running tap.
Healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the wick. If the wick is not replaced promptly, the appliance will stop functioning in order to avoid running ineffectively. The rotary wick never sits in the water, it will stop rotating when it's out of water or reaches the pre-set humidity level, while the fan will keep running on purifier mode and dry up the wick. So you are always assured of healthy air.
Philips NanoCloud's invisible water mist does not create white dust or wet patches in your room.