Healthy air protect alert for wick replacement

Healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the wick. If the wick is not replaced promptly, the appliance will stop functioning in order to avoid running ineffectively. The rotary wick never sits in the water, it will stop rotating when it's out of water or reaches the pre-set humidity level, while the fan will keep running on purifier mode and dry up the wick. So you are always assured of healthy air.