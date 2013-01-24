  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 29 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

        Healthier air, always

        • NanoCloud technology
        • Easy cleaning

        Supreme NanoCloud with 99%* less bacteria

        Philips NanoCloud technology is certified hygienically safe. It is proven to release 99%* less bacteria into the air compared to ultrasonic humidifiers.

        Easy cleaning of humidification wick

        The smart design allows easy cleaning and maintenance of the humidification wick. Simply take the wick and wick wheel out from the wheel support and rinse the humidification wick under a running tap.

        Healthy air protect alert for wick replacement

        Healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the wick. If the wick is not replaced promptly, the appliance will stop functioning in order to avoid running ineffectively. The rotary wick never sits in the water, it will stop rotating when it's out of water or reaches the pre-set humidity level, while the fan will keep running on purifier mode and dry up the wick. So you are always assured of healthy air.

        No white dust, no wet patch

        Philips NanoCloud's invisible water mist does not create white dust or wet patches in your room.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

            • Tested for Staphylococcus Albus and MS2 virus. Conditions refer to anti-bacterial properties tested according to GB21551.3 using Staphylococcus Albus with initial concentration of 1*105 cfu/m3
