      PureProtect Water 3400 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

      FY3400/30

      Original filter for Air Purifier PureProtect 3400

      Genuine replacement filter for your 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and pre-filter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander and viruses.

      Effectively captures 99.97% of nano-particles (1)

      • Compatible with 3400 Series
      • Lifespan of up to 1 year
      • In the box: 1 filter
      • Original Philips filter
      Compatible with PureProtect Water, 3400 series

      Replacement filter for Philips PureProtect 3400 Series, 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier: AC3420, AC3421. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

      Long-lasting filter for up to 1 year

      The filters ensure optimal filtration performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and cost. To enhance filtration, vacuum the pre-filter regularly.

      Original Philips filter for the best performance

      The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use a genuine Philips filter.

      3 layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of the smallest particles

      3 layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, bacteria and odours.

      Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

      The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.

      Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

      Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.

      Technical Specifications

      • Included in the box

        HEPA NanoProtect filter
        1 x filter

      • Filtration layers

        Activated carbon
        Yes
        HEPA filter
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimension of packaging (L x W x H)
        15.3*24.5*24.5  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        0.8  kg

      • Replacement

        For Philips 2-in-1 purifier(s)
        AC3420, AC3421

      • Performance

        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns

      • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 µm, iUTA
      • (2) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
