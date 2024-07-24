Search terms

    • Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400 Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400 Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400
      PureProtect Water 3400 Series Humidification filter

      FY3401/00

      Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400

      The original Philips humidification filter perfectly fits your device for consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud technology to emit nano-sized molecules of pure water vapour and humidify the air with up to 99.9% less bacteria (1)

      PureProtect Water 3400 Series
      PureProtect Water 3400 Series

      Humidification filter

      Original humidifying filter for PureProtect 3400

      NanoCloud technology with hygienic humidification

      • Compatible with 3400 Series
      • Lifespan of up to 6 months
      • NanoCloud technology
      • Original Philips filter
      Compatible with PureProtect Water, 3400 series

      Compatible with PureProtect Water, 3400 series

      Replacement humidification filter for Philips PureProtect 3400 Series, 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier: AC3420, AC3421. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

      Up to 6 months of usage

      Up to 6 months of usage

      This humidification filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration for up to 6 months (2).

      Original Philips filter for the best performance

      Original Philips filter for the best performance

      The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use a genuine Philips filter.

      Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology

      Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology

      NanoCloud emits an ultra-fine mist that is invisible to the naked eye. It humidifies air with up to 99.9% fewer bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers; safe to use with tap water. (1)

      Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

      Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

      Connect your device to the Air+ app and easily order replacement filters when needed.

      Technical Specifications

      • Included in the box

        Humidification filter
        1 x filter

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimension of packaging (L x W x H)
        14.1*20.6*20.6  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        0.25  kg

      • Replacement

        For Philips 2-in-1 purifier(s)
        AC3420, AC3421

      • (1) Vs. standard ultrasonic humidifiers without additional technology to reduce the spread of bacteria, as tested by an independent lab
      • (2) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
