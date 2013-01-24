Home
    Series 3

    NanoProtect Filter

      This integrated HEPA and active carbon filter effectively captures harmful particles as small as 0.003 um, incl. PM2.5, allergens, bacteria and viruses. It also absorbs and locks formaldehyde, TVOC and odour inside its nano-sized pores.

        Healthier Air, Always

        Capture harmful particles as small as 0.003 um

        Removes allergens, e.g. pollen, dust, pet dander etc.

        Proven to remove allergens including pollen, dust, dust mites and pet dander by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF)

        Removes up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses (H1N1)

        Proven to be effective in removing up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses like H1N1 by Airmid.

        Hassle-free filter maintenance with all-in-one design

        Integrated HEPA and active carbon filter makes installation easy and convenient.

        Absorbs and locks formaldehyde, TVOC and odour

        The surface area of active carbon layer is as large as 31 American football fields

        Effectively removes 0.003 um particles (800 times < PM2.5)

        Equipped with Philips VitaShield technology, the HEPA layer is made from ultra-fine, non-woven fabric with a surface area of 2.43 m2. The performance is more long-lasting and stable.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Filters out bacteria
          Yes
          Filters out formaldehyde
          Yes
          Filters out PM2.5
          Yes
          Filters out toluene
          Yes
          Filters out viruses
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          1.4  kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          1.7  kg
          Dimension of product (L x W x H)
          245 x 155 x 318
          Dimension of packaging (L x W x H)
          256 x 256 x 330  mm

        • Replacement

          Integrated filter
          For Purifier Series 3000(i) - AC3033/30

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

