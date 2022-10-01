Search terms
Original Philips filter that fits perfectly
Integrated 3-in-1
The original Philips filter was designed at the same time as the device and they are perfectly matched. This guarantees the uninterrupted smooth operation of the device.
The integrated Philips 3-in-1 filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration for up to 12 months. (1)
Your Philips tool will tell you when to clean the pre-filter and when it's time to replace the filter. It can be replaced in less than a minute. This makes maintenance of the device effortless and ensures that you can always enjoy clean, healthy air.
For optimal filtration performance, vacuum the pre-filter regularly.
Philips air filters undergo a series of mandatory and strict inspection tests before being released from the factory. They are subject to strict checks for service life and durability, for continuous use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance from your Philips purifier until the last day of the filter's life.
Only Philips Air Purifiers have NanoProtect HEPA filtration with active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns(4). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency(5).
Keep an eye on the life and status of your filter anytime, anywhere with the Air+ app. You will be notified when it is time to replace your filter and you can easily order a new filter directly through our app (2).
