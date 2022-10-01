Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Genuine replacement filter

    Integrated 3-in-1

    FYM860/30
    Overall Rating / 5
    • 3 filters in one for lasting good performance 3 filters in one for lasting good performance 3 filters in one for lasting good performance
      -{discount-value}

      Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

      FYM860/30
      Overall Rating / 5

      Original Philips filter that fits perfectly

      • Perfect choice for consistently high performance
      • 12 months of use
      • Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device
      • Clean the pre-filter regularly
      • Philips filters make sure that your appliance works effectively
      See all benefits
      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Original Philips filter that fits perfectly

        • Perfect choice for consistently high performance
        • 12 months of use
        • Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device
        • Clean the pre-filter regularly
        • Philips filters make sure that your appliance works effectively
        See all benefits

        Original Philips filter that fits perfectly

        • Perfect choice for consistently high performance
        • 12 months of use
        • Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device
        • Clean the pre-filter regularly
        • Philips filters make sure that your appliance works effectively
        See all benefits
        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Original Philips filter that fits perfectly

          • Perfect choice for consistently high performance
          • 12 months of use
          • Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device
          • Clean the pre-filter regularly
          • Philips filters make sure that your appliance works effectively
          See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all Filters and Accessories

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            Genuine replacement filter

            Genuine replacement filter

            Integrated 3-in-1

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            3 filters in one for lasting good performance

            A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, activated carbon and a pre-filter ensures that you are protected against bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander, gases and other pollutants. This is a replacement filter for Air Performer.
            Perfect choice for consistently high performance

            Perfect choice for consistently high performance

            The original Philips filter was designed at the same time as the device and they are perfectly matched. This guarantees the uninterrupted smooth operation of the device.

            12 months of use

            12 months of use

            The integrated Philips 3-in-1 filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration for up to 12 months. (1)

            Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

            Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

            Your Philips tool will tell you when to clean the pre-filter and when it's time to replace the filter. It can be replaced in less than a minute. This makes maintenance of the device effortless and ensures that you can always enjoy clean, healthy air.

            Clean the pre-filter regularly

            Clean the pre-filter regularly

            For optimal filtration performance, vacuum the pre-filter regularly.

            Philips filters make sure that your appliance works effectively

            Philips filters make sure that your appliance works effectively

            Philips air filters undergo a series of mandatory and strict inspection tests before being released from the factory. They are subject to strict checks for service life and durability, for continuous use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance from your Philips purifier until the last day of the filter's life.

            Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air(3)

            Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air(3)

            Only Philips Air Purifiers have NanoProtect HEPA filtration with active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns(4). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency(5).

            Connect to the device and track the filter life

            Connect to the device and track the filter life

            Keep an eye on the life and status of your filter anytime, anywhere with the Air+ app. You will be notified when it is time to replace your filter and you can easily order a new filter directly through our app (2).

            Technical Specifications

            • Weight and dimensions

              Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
              211 x 211 x 253  mm
              Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
              222 x 222 x 260  mm
              Product weight
              0.78  kg
              Weight incl. packaging
              1.04  kg

            • Design and finishing

              Colour(s)
              White black

            • Replacement

              Integrated filter
              Yes
              For Philips air purifier(s)
              • AMF870
              • AMF765

            • Performance

              Filters out odours
              Yes
              Filters out TVOC
              Yes
              Filter
              Integrated HEPA filter, activated carbon filter and pre-filter
              Filtration of particles
              99.97% at 0.003 microns
              Filtration of allergens
              99.97%
              Filtration of viruses and aerosols
              99.99%

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                Reviews

                Be the first to review this item

                • (1) The recommended lifespan is calculated based on the average usage time of the Philips users and the WHO data on the pollution level in the city. Actual life is affected by usage environment and frequency.
                • (2) Only applicable in countries where the Philips shop is available.
                • (3) Calculated according to NRCC-54013 test standard, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
                • (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory.
                • (5) Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801.

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.