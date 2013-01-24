Home
    GC6733/26R1
      Iron faster with 2 x more steam*

      Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron, with an easy-to-refill water tank and quick heating up. Compact and lightweight for easy storage.

      Refurbished product
        Iron faster with 2 x more steam*

        • Max 5.2 bar pump pressure
        • Up to 230 g steam boost
        • 1.3 L fixed water tank
        • Carry lock
        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

        Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

        The automatic shut-off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

        Ceramic soleplate for durability and easy gliding

        Ceramic soleplate for durability and easy gliding

        Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on all garments. It is non-stick, scratch-resistant and simple to keep clean.

        Large tank for long use

        Large tank for long use

        A 1.3 litre transparent tank gives you more than 1 hour of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

        Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

        Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

        Our built-in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean, reminds you when you need to descale. It also includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and there are no additional costs.

        Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

        Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

        The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.

        Carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          ProVelocity steam engine
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 110  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Pressure
          Max 5.2-bar pump
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Steam boost
          Up to 230  g
          Steam-on-demand
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Easy to use

          Soleplate gliding performance
          3  stars
          Soleplate name
          Ceramic
          Water tank capacity
          1300  ml
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Power cord length
          1.65  m
          Ready to use
          • Light indicator
          • Sound indicator
          Refill anytime during use
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          3  stars
          Tap water suitable
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Smart Calc Clean
          Descaling reminder
          • Light
          • Sound
          • no cartridges needed, no extra

        • Storage

          Carry lock
          For transportation and safety
          Cord storage
          Cord storage compartment
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment

        • Accessories included

          Calc clean container
          Yes

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          25 x 27 x 40  cm
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          21 x 23 x 35.4  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          4.1  kg
          Weight of iron
          1.25  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          2.9  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Product packaging
          100% recyclable

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • Compared to Philips steam iron PowerLife

