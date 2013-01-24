Home
      Iron your garments without adjusting temperature thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and light weight design for easier storage. Use demineralised water only to ensure the best performance.

      Iron your garments without adjusting temperature thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and light weight design for easier storage. Use demineralised water only to ensure the best performance. See all benefits

      Iron your garments without adjusting temperature thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and light weight design for easier storage. Use demineralised water only to ensure the best performance. See all benefits

      Iron your garments without adjusting temperature thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and light weight design for easier storage. Use demineralised water only to ensure the best performance. See all benefits

        with no temperature adjustment required

        Steam boost up to 200 g

        Steam boost up to 200 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Tap water-friendly, refill any time during ironing

        Tap water-friendly, refill any time during ironing

        Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when the water tank runs out of water, you can easily refill it without having to wait or turn off your appliance.

        1.5 L water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

        1.5 L water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

        Thanks to the 1.5 L water tank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills. The large filling hole makes refilling fast. You can either fill your steam generator iron under the tap or use a jug or large bottle.

        Max 5 bar pump pressure

        Max 5 bar pump pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.

        Our best gliding soleplate

        Our best gliding soleplate

        The 5-star-rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer offers our best gliding performance and is the most scratch resistant

        Saving energy with ECO mode

        Saving energy with ECO mode

        By using the ECO mode with a reduced amount of steam, you can save energy without compromising on the ironing results. For faster ironing, switch to Turbo mode, which generates more steam.

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        The innovative Philips OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, there is no need to put your iron back on the base station; just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without an additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, or the board. This makes your ironing easier, with less wrist effort.

        Iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

        Iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

        "Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed not to burn any ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust the temperature 2) Compact ProVelocity steam engine delivers more steam for faster ironing. It features a compact design for easier storage"

        The most compact and lightest steam generator

        The compact design makes your appliance easy to store. Space will never be an issue again! As it is very light, your appliance is easy to carry. Its lightweight iron will make your ironing much more comfortable.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Pressure
          Max 5 bar pump pressure
          Continuous steam output
          120  g/min
          Steam boost
          180  g
          Soleplate
          T-ionicGlide
          Safe rest
          yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Turbo steam
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W

        • Easy to use

          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Safe for all fabrics
          Even for delicates such as silks
          Water tank capacity
          1500  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra-large filling hole
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom

        • Sustainability

          Energy saving mode
          Yes

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Demineralised water

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          (with 1 cartridge) 3.19  kg
          Product dimensions
          35.4 x 19.3 x 22.4  cm
          Packaging dimensions
          40 x 23 x 28  cm
          Voltage
          220–240  V

