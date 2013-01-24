Home
    FastCare

    Refurbished Steam generator iron

    GC7717/80R1
    • Fast and convenient ironing Fast and convenient ironing Fast and convenient ironing
      FastCare Refurbished Steam generator iron

GC7717/80R1

      GC7717/80R1
      Fast and convenient ironing

      A large detachable water tank for easy refills, strong steam boost and the SteamGlide Ceramic soleplate will help you to reduce your ironing time significantly, while the carry lock and Smart CalcClean make ironing convenient.

      Refurbished product
      Two-year warranty
      Sustainable alternative
      Save money
      High quality support

        FastCare

        FastCare

        Refurbished Steam generator iron

        Fast and convenient ironing

        With detachable water tank

        • Refurbished product
        • Max 5.5 bar pump pressure
        • Up to 270 g steam boost
        • Detachable 2.2-l water tank
        Integrated easy-clean system for long-lasting performance

        Integrated easy-clean system for long-lasting performance

        Regular descaling protects your iron and maintains steam performance. The Smart Calc-Clean system is an integrated descaling and cleaning function to extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound that cleaning and descaling is needed. Simply place your iron onto the Smart Calc-Clean container and start the process. It takes approx. 2 minutes for the dirty water and scale to be collected; your steam generator will beep once it's finished and ready to use again.

        Great scratch resistance and easy gliding

        Great scratch resistance and easy gliding

        The SteamGlide ceramic soleplate is durable and non-stick, with high scratch resistance and a smooth glide over fabrics. Plus it's easy to clean, especially compared to aluminium soleplates.

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even tough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

        Lightweight steam generator for easier handling

        Lightweight steam generator for easier handling

        Thanks to revolutionary ProVelocity technology, we've been able to make a powerful steam generator iron that is much lighter than traditional models. This means it's more stable when positioned on your ironing board and carrying it around is much easier.

        Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

        Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

        The detachable water tank allows you to easily refill anytime without stopping the appliance. It has a large filling hole so you can simply fill the water tank under the tap. It has a 2.2-l capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 2 hours of continuous use with no need to top up the tank.

        Safe and secure carry lock

        Safe and secure carry lock

        Your steam generator iron includes a safe carry lock, which securely fastens your iron to its base without the risk of it slipping or someone touching the hot soleplate. It ensures safe and easy transportation around the house, to and from storage.

        Automatic switch-off for safety and energy saving

        Automatic switch-off for safety and energy saving

        The safety auto-off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind about safety.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          ProVelocity steam engine
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          up to 120  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Pressure
          Max 5.5-bar pump
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Steam boost
          up to 270  g
          Steam-on-demand
          Yes
          Variable steam levels
          Yes
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Easy to use

          Soleplate gliding performance
          3  stars
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Plus
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Ready to use
          • Light indicator
          • Sound indicator
          Refill anytime during use
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          3  stars
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Extra-large filling hole
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Smart Calc Clean
          Descaling reminder
          • Light
          • Sound
          • Yes

        • Storage

          Carry lock
          For transportation and safety
          Cord storage
          Velcro fix
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment

        • Accessories included

          Calc clean container
          Yes

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          27.4 x 44 x 31.6  cm
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          22.9 x 25.9 x 42.3  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.1  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          3.3  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            * Compared to Philips steam iron EasySpeed

