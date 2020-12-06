Home
    PerfectCare Compact

    Steam generator iron

    GC7842/46
    Iron faster with 2 x more steam*
      PerfectCare Compact Steam generator iron

      GC7842/46
      Iron faster with 2 x more steam*

      Powerful, continuous steam makes fast work of all your ironing, without any need to adjust temperature thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy use and storage.

      PerfectCare Compact Steam generator iron

      Iron faster with 2 x more steam*

      Powerful, continuous steam makes fast work of all your ironing, without any need to adjust temperature thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy use and storage. See all benefits

      Iron faster with 2 x more steam*

      Powerful, continuous steam makes fast work of all your ironing, without any need to adjust temperature thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy use and storage. See all benefits

      PerfectCare Compact Steam generator iron

      Iron faster with 2 x more steam*

      Powerful, continuous steam makes fast work of all your ironing, without any need to adjust temperature thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy use and storage. See all benefits

        PerfectCare Compact

        PerfectCare Compact

        Steam generator iron

        Iron faster with 2 x more steam*

        Our most compact steam generator

        • Max 6.5-bar pump pressure
        • Up to 400 g steam boost
        • 1.5-l water tank capacity
        • Carry lock
        Large tank for long use

        Large tank for long use

        A 1.5 litre transparent tank gives you 1.5 hours of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily under the tap through the large filling door.

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        The automatic shut-off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

        Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

        Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

        The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.

        Save energy with ECO mode

        Save energy with ECO mode

        Save energy and get the same great results. ECO mode reduces your energy consumption for garments that require less steam.

        Safe on all ironable garments, guaranteed not to burn

        Safe on all ironable garments, guaranteed not to burn

        Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee that this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

        OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

        OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

        Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there's no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, any time.

        Carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

        Calc-clean container included - no cartridges, no extra cost

        Calc-clean container included - no cartridges, no extra cost

        Our built-in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean, reminds you when you need to descale. It also includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and there are no additional costs.

        Scratch-resistant SteamGlide soleplate provides good gliding

        Scratch-resistant SteamGlide soleplate provides good gliding

        Our special SteamGlide soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non stick, scratch resistant and easy to clean.

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          For all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          No burns
          Yes
          No temperature settings needed
          Yes
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          ProVelocity steam engine
          Yes
          Smart Control Processor
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 120  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Pressure
          max 6.5 bar pump
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Steam boost
          Up to 400  g
          Steam-on-demand
          Yes
          Variable steam levels
          Yes
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Easy to use

          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          Soleplate gliding performance
          3  stars
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide
          Water tank capacity
          1500  ml
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Integrated power plug
          Yes
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Precision steam tip
          Yes
          Ready to use
          • Light indicator
          • Sound indicator
          Refill anytime during use
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          4  stars
          Tap water suitable
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Smart Calc Clean
          Descaling reminder
          • Light
          • Sound
          • no cartridges needed, no extra

        • Storage

          Carry lock
          For transportation and safety
          Cord storage
          Velcro fix
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment

        • Accessories included

          Calc clean container
          Yes

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          23 x 27.5 x 39.3  cm
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          19.3 x 22.3 x 37.3  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          3.85  kg
          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          2.95  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving mode
          Yes
          Energy saving*
          30  %
          Recycled plastic used
          30  %
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

