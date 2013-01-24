Home
    GC9140
    Powerful and hassle-free ironing
      Powerful and hassle-free ironing

      This powerful and fast Philips ironing system GC9140/02 takes away hassles with the unique Auto Calc-Clean function. Removing scale from the iron is something you no longer have to do, giving you a superb ironing experience, hassle-free See all benefits

        Powerful and hassle-free ironing

        Iron with Auto Calc-Clean function

        • Auto Calc-Clean
        • ECO
        Ergonomic and lightweight 1.2 kg iron

        Ergonomic and lightweight 1.2 kg iron

        The ergonomic design of the iron facilitates comfortable ironing by putting less strain on the wrist. The upwardly sloping handle ensures a natural position reducing strain during ironing. The iron design also prevents the repetitive movements caused by placing an iron on its heel. The iron is light (1.2 kg) for an easy and comfortable ironing experience.

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

        Removes scale from your system automatically

        Removes scale from your system automatically

        The Auto Calc-Clean function automatically cleans your ironing system of scale. A two-minute scale removal cycle is activated automatically when it is time to clean your system. All you have to do is empty the detachable rinse tank. It keeps your system as new and powerful as the day you bought it.

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

        Steam boost up to 200 g

        Steam boost up to 200 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Easy one touch cord storage — just press the button

        Easy one touch cord storage — just press the button

        Thanks to the automatic cord winder, you can just press the button to automatically retract the power cord.

        Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

        Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

        Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption by selecting the eco-setting on your Philips Iron. The eco-setting offers the most energy efficient way to obtain perfect ironing results.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          120  g/min
          Steam boost
          200  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 5
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          1800 - 2200  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          1000 ml + rinse tank 500  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          • Detachable water tank
          • Extra large filling hole
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Soft grip
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Storage solution
          Carry lock
          Cord storage
          Automatic cord winder
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Hose length
          1.9  m

        • Sustainability

          ECO setting
          20% energy reduction

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Automatic calc cleaning
          Calc clean reminder
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Product dimensions
          44.5 x 24.5 x 32.6  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.1  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          6.3  kg

        • Accessories

          Heat-resistant iron mat
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

