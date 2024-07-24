Search terms

    Crispy outside, melted inside
      5000 Series Sandwich Maker

      HD2350/80

      Crispy outside, melted inside

      Enjoy crunchy, golden paninis, filled sandwiches and waffles, too. The Philips 5000 Series Sandwich Maker heats powerfully and evenly with removable non-stick plates for ultimate convenience and easy clean-up.

      5000 Series
      5000 Series

      Sandwich Maker

      Crispy outside, melted inside

      3 plate sets for paninis, sandwiches and waffles

      3 sets of plates for paninis, waffles, and sandwiches

      3 sets of plates for paninis, waffles, and sandwiches

      Interchangeable plates make all your favourites, from long, crunchy paninis to deep-filled sandwiches and waffles, too!

      750 W of power toasts to perfection

      750 W of power toasts to perfection

      Rapid heating toasts everything to crisp, golden perfection in this powerful 750 W panini press sandwich maker.

      Removable non-stick plates for easy clean-up

      Removable non-stick plates for easy clean-up

      No more sticking and scrubbing. Simple remove the plates and clean with ease thanks to the long-lasting non-stick coating.

      Even heating for perfect melting and toasting

      Even heating for perfect melting and toasting

      Enjoy sandwiches just how you like them: melted, mouthwatering and perfectly golden brown all over.

      On/off switch for safety and control

      On/off switch for safety and control

      No need to unplug your sandwich press to turn it on and off.

      Compact vertical storage saves space in your kitchen

      Compact vertical storage saves space in your kitchen

      The sandwich toaster stands vertically for convenient storage on your countertop or in the cupboard.

      Indicator lights display when it's ready to toast

      Indicator lights display when it's ready to toast

      Lights clearly indicate when your panini maker is warming up and when it's ready to use.

      Built-in cord storage for a tidy countertop

      Built-in cord storage for a tidy countertop

      Wrap the cord for orderly storage without cluttering your kitchen.

      Easy Lock system snaps shut for a tight seal

      Easy Lock system snaps shut for a tight seal

      Press sandwiches to perfection every time with a toastie maker that easily snaps open and closed.

      Cut-and-seal plates keep your fillings inside

      Cut-and-seal plates keep your fillings inside

      Choose the sandwich plates to seal fillings inside and cut your sandwich in two ready-to-eat triangles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General Specifications

        HD2350
        Removable plates - Sandwich/Panini/Waffle plate
        Power and temp indicator
        White (power light)/White (ready light)
        Non-stick plates
        Yes
        Cable Rewind
        Yes
        Handle with lock
        Yes
        Switch
        On/Off
        Easy Cleaning
        Yes
        Vertical Storage
        Yes

      • Materials

        Colour(s)
        Black
        Main Body
        PF
        Sandwich/Panini/Waffle plate
        Aluminium alloy + PTFE coating
        Decorative Panel
        PA6
        Handle Clip
        PC
        Lens
        PC
        Heating Element
        HD2350 - mounted on reflector

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220–240  V
        Power
        750  W
        Cord length
        0.75  m
        Frequency
        50–60  Hz

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

