HD2350/80
Crispy outside, melted inside
Enjoy crunchy, golden paninis, filled sandwiches and waffles, too. The Philips 5000 Series Sandwich Maker heats powerfully and evenly with removable non-stick plates for ultimate convenience and easy clean-up.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above.
Sandwich Maker
total
recurring payment
Interchangeable plates make all your favourites, from long, crunchy paninis to deep-filled sandwiches and waffles, too!
Rapid heating toasts everything to crisp, golden perfection in this powerful 750 W panini press sandwich maker.
No more sticking and scrubbing. Simple remove the plates and clean with ease thanks to the long-lasting non-stick coating.
Enjoy sandwiches just how you like them: melted, mouthwatering and perfectly golden brown all over.
No need to unplug your sandwich press to turn it on and off.
The sandwich toaster stands vertically for convenient storage on your countertop or in the cupboard.
Lights clearly indicate when your panini maker is warming up and when it's ready to use.
Wrap the cord for orderly storage without cluttering your kitchen.
Press sandwiches to perfection every time with a toastie maker that easily snaps open and closed.
Choose the sandwich plates to seal fillings inside and cut your sandwich in two ready-to-eat triangles.
