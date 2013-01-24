Home
    Daily Collection

    Sandwich maker

    HD2384/70
    Sandwiches made easy
      Daily Collection Sandwich maker

      HD2384/70
      Sandwiches made easy

      Making a sandwich is easy with this Philips Sandwich maker! Choose your favourite ingredients, put them inside the cut and seal plates and get tasty sandwiches in no time!

        Sandwiches made easy

        A sandwich maker for tasty results in no time

        White blue
        Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

        Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

        Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside the Philips sandwich maker.

        Vertical, compact storage

        Vertical, compact storage

        Vertical, compact storage.

        Cool touch handle

        Cool touch handle

        Cool touch handle.

        Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

        Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

        Heating-up and ready-to-cook light.

        Heating-up and ready-to-cook light.

        Technical Specifications

        General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          On/Off switch (for Europe)
          Yes

        Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Power
          700  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz

        Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White/blue
          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          249 x 243 x 101  mm

