    Daily Collection

    Toaster - 2 slice, wide slot, Metal

    HD2516/90
    Overall Rating / 5
    Crispy golden brown toast every day
      -{discount-value}

      Daily Collection Toaster - 2 slice, wide slot, Metal

      HD2516/90
      Overall Rating / 5

      Crispy golden brown toast every day

      This compact toaster comes with 8 settings and 2 large variable slots, so you get even toasting results with all different bread types. The integrated bun rack also allows you to warm your favourite buns, pastries and rolls easily.

        Daily Collection Toaster - 2 slice, wide slot, Metal

        Crispy golden brown toast every day

        This compact toaster comes with 8 settings and 2 large variable slots, so you get even toasting results with all different bread types. The integrated bun rack also allows you to warm your favourite buns, pastries and rolls easily.

        Crispy golden brown toast every day

        This compact toaster comes with 8 settings and 2 large variable slots, so you get even toasting results with all different bread types. The integrated bun rack also allows you to warm your favourite buns, pastries and rolls easily.

          Daily Collection Toaster - 2 slice, wide slot, Metal

          Crispy golden brown toast every day

          This compact toaster comes with 8 settings and 2 large variable slots, so you get even toasting results with all different bread types. The integrated bun rack also allows you to warm your favourite buns, pastries and rolls easily.

            Daily Collection

            Daily Collection

            Toaster - 2 slice, wide slot, Metal

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Crispy golden brown toast every day

            With 8 settings and an integrated bun warming rack

            • 8 settings
            • Compact Design
            • Integrated bun warming rack
            8 browning settings for individual preference

            8 browning settings for individual preference

            8 settings allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of getting it burnt. Adjust the browning setting to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

            2 large variable slots for different sizes of bread

            2 large variable slots for different sizes of bread

            2 large variable slots for different sizes of bread. The bread is kept in the centre for even browning results on both sides, thanks to the self-centring feature.

            Reheat, defrost in one go

            Reheat, defrost in one go

            The reheat function warms toast in seconds, and the defrost function helps to toast frozen bread in one go.

            Cancel button for instant shut-off

            Cancel button for instant shut-off

            The cancel button stops toasting at any time for safe and precise operation.

            Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

            Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

            Easy to clean thanks to the removable crumb tray.

            High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

            High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

            High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread.

            Extra auto shut-off protection

            Extra auto shut-off protection

            Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit.

            Integrated bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

            Integrated bun rack to warm your favourite buns, pastries and rolls easily.

            Technical Specifications

            • Country of origin

              Made in
              China

            • Technical specifications

              Voltage
              220-240  V
              Power
              830  W
              Frequency
              50–60  Hz

            • Weight and dimensions

              Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
              188 x 275 x 156  mm
              Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
              214x304x184  mm
              Weight of product
              1.120  kg
              Weight incl. packaging
              1.512  kg

            • General specifications

              Number of browning levels
              8
              Product features
              • Adjustable browning
              • Automatic shut-off
              • Cancel button
              • Cool wall exterior
              • Defrost function
              • High lift function
              • Integrated cord storage

            • Design and finishing

              Material of main body
              Plastic
              Colour(s)
              Black

            • Service

              2-year worldwide guarantee
              Yes

            • Sustainability

              User manual
              100% recycled paper

