    Eco Conscious Edition

    5000 Series Toaster

    HD2640
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Breakfast just got better Breakfast just got better Breakfast just got better
      -{discount-value}

      Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Toaster

      HD2640
      Overall Rating / 5

      Breakfast just got better

      Make your toast exactly how you like it every morning, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with 100% Bio-based plastics** and energy-efficient features for a small step to a greener future See all benefits

            Breakfast just got better

            With the Philips Eco Conscious Edition Toaster

            • 100% Bio-based plastics**
            • 8 browning settings
            • 2 slot compact design
            • Silk white matte finish
            Make your toast exactly how you like it every morning

            Make your toast exactly how you like it every morning

            2 slot compact toaster with 830 W power, allows you to enjoy your toast exactly how you like it every morning.

            8 settings to achieve your ideal level of browning

            8 settings to achieve your ideal level of browning

            Various browning options allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of burning. Adjust the browning setting to your preferences so that your toast is always just how you like it.

            Integrated bun rack to warm buns and pastries

            Integrated bun rack to warm buns and pastries

            Thanks to the integrated bun rack, you can enjoy your favourite warm pastries, rolls and buns separate from your toast.

            Bread is centred perfectly to ensure even browning results

            Bread is centred perfectly to ensure even browning results

            The self-centring mechanism perfectly centres each slice for even browning results on both sides, regardless of the thickness of your bread.

            Defrost and reheat modes to enjoy more options in one go

            Defrost and reheat modes to enjoy more options in one go

            With the defrost and reheat modes, you can defrost and toast frozen bread simultaneously or warm up previously toasted bread in seconds.

            Cancel button for instant shut-off

            Cancel button for instant shut-off

            The cancel button stops toasting at any time for safe and precise operation.

            Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

            Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

            Crumb tray can be removed easily to make cleaning the toaster effortless.

            Made with safe materials that are PVC- and BFR-free

            Made with safe materials that are PVC- and BFR-free

            Made with safe materials that are PVC and BFR free, with secure sealing technology for leak-free use.

            Sustainable design for a greener future

            Sustainable design for a greener future

            Sustainably designed using 100% Bio-based plastics² to reduce its CO2 footprint by 14%¹ during the production process. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.

            Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

            Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

            100% Bio-based plastics² are made from biological and renewable resources, like sunflower oil. Used oil left over from cooking, and other plant waste, are collected and recycled through an eco-friendly process to make it suitable for contact with food. The toaster has an automatic shut off function for extra safety.

            Modern and minimalistic style

            Modern and minimalistic style

            Sustainability never looked more stylish, with silk white matte finish to look sensational in your kitchen.

            Pure and simple design

            Pure and simple design

            Nature-inspired design with calm colours and natural materials. Includes removable dust cover in a stylish wood pattern to keep your toaster free from debris when not in use. Philips Eco Conscious Collection awarded IF design award and Red Dot in 2022.

            Technical Specifications

            • Country of origin

              Made in
              China

            • Design and finish

              Colour(s)
              Silk white matte
              Material of main body
              100% Bio-based plastic

            • Technical specifications

              Cord length
              0.85  m
              Power
              830  W

            • Service

              2-year worldwide guarantee
              Yes

            • Weight and dimensions

              Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
              162 x 285 x 199  mm
              Weight of product
              1.23  kg

            • Sustainability

              Packaging
              > 90% recycled materials
              User manual
              100% recycled paper

            • General specifications

              Product features
              • 2 slot 830W compact toaster
              • 8 browning settings
              • Integrated bun rack
              • Self-centering feature
              • Defrost and reheat mode
              • Cancel button
              • Removable crumb tray
              • Sustainable design
              • Safe and sustainable
              • Modern & Minimalistic
              • Pure & Simple

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

                • Calculation based on the production of the same appliance using bioplastic vs 100% virgin plastic (or virgin polypropylene)
                • * PP plastic from certified bio-based sources, on a mass-balance basis.

