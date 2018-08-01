Search terms

    PerfectDraft

    Home beer draft system

    HD3620/25
    • Fresh, cold draught beer at home Fresh, cold draught beer at home Fresh, cold draught beer at home
      PerfectDraft Home beer draft system

      HD3620/25
        Fresh, cold draught beer at home

        Beer tap unit

        • 70 W
        • 6-l Kegs
        • 30 days of beer, 3°C
        • LCD display (temp, volume)
        The temperature indicator shows you when your beer is at the ideal drinking temperature of 3°C. The volume level indicator shows you how much beer is left in the keg. The beer freshness indicator shows you how long your beer will remain fresh.

        All parts touching beer are renewed with every new keg, ensuring a hygienic experience and high-quality beer. The Philips tap unit requires only surface cleaning.

        Robust design, solid insulation

        The improved insulation offers a maximum operating temperature of 32°C.

        Available in a variety of preferred beer brands

        Personalise the appliance to your favourite beer brand with a variety of medallions to put on the handle. New medallions will be available in the webshop.

        Opens at the front, easy to change your kegs

        Fits under your kitchen cupboard.

        Technical Specifications

        • Beer kegs (not included)

          Volume
          6 L
          Dimensions (H x Diameter)
          273 x 199 mm
          Weight empty
          1200 g
          Weight full
          7200 g

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions incl handle and drip tray (W x H x D)
          286 x 444 x 493 mm
          Weight
          8320 g

        • Finishing

          Colour(s)
          Black with chrome and real metal accents.

        • Technical data

          Voltage
          200–240 V
          Flow rate
          2 l/min
          Frequency
          50/60 Hz
          Max. power
          70 W
          Max. operating pressure
          1.5 bar

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          8823 620 25000

        • Design specifications

          Cooling time at room temperature (23°C)
          Between 12-15 hour(s)
          Max. operating temperature
          32 °C

