    Toaster oven

    HD4493/08
      Toaster oven

      HD4493/08

      Delicious hot food easily

      A toaster oven designed to help you make delicious food and snacks every time. Toasts and warms, and has a lot of features that make it easy to make good food. Includes 30-minute timer, crumb tray and baking tray.

      Toaster oven

      Delicious hot food easily

      A toaster oven designed to help you make delicious food and snacks every time. Toasts and warms, and has a lot of features that make it easy to make good food. Includes 30-minute timer, crumb tray and baking tray.

      Delicious hot food easily

      A toaster oven designed to help you make delicious food and snacks every time. Toasts and warms, and has a lot of features that make it easy to make good food. Includes 30-minute timer, crumb tray and baking tray.

      Toaster oven

      Delicious hot food easily

      A toaster oven designed to help you make delicious food and snacks every time. Toasts and warms, and has a lot of features that make it easy to make good food. Includes 30-minute timer, crumb tray and baking tray.

        Delicious hot food easily

        30-minute timer

        Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

        Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

        Large square baking tray (230 x 230 mm)

        Toasts or warms food and snacks

        Ready bell sounds when food is ready

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity
          9  l
          Effective capacity
          5.7  l
          Power
          900  W
          Cord length
          1.0  m
          Heating elements
          Quartz (2 x)
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50–60  Hz

        • Design specifications

          Materials
          Metal housing, plastic knobs/handles (PBT)
          Available colour(s)
          Pearl white/grey/blue /08

        • Accessories included

          Baking tray
          230 x 230  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

