Breakfast just got better
Enjoy your coffee's great taste and aroma every morning, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with 100% Bio-based plastics** and energy-efficient features for a small step towards a greener future. See all benefits
5000 Series Coffee Maker
The smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly throughout the jug, for an optimal, consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.
This coffee maker can brew from 2 cups or up to 10 large or 15 small cups of coffee, with a maximum capacity of 1.2 litres. Even with its large capacity, its compact design takes up minimal space on your countertop.
The drip-stop feature allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished, preventing coffee from spilling.
Automatic shut-off feature turns the appliance off after 30 minutes to help save energy and provide extra safety. A full jug is brewed in 10 minutes to further save energy.
The easy-to-read water level indicator allows you to fill the water tank to your desired level, ensuring that you don't waste energy and brew only the amount of coffee that you need.
Sustainably designed using 100% Bio-based plastics** to reduce its CO2 footprint by 24%*, during production process. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.
100% Bio-based plastics** are made from biological and renewable resources, like sunflower oil. Used oil left over from cooking, and other plant waste, are collected and recycled through an eco-friendly process to make it suitable for contact with food. The automatic shut-off feature turns the appliance off after 30 minutes to help save energy and provide extra safety.
Sustainability never looked more stylish, with silk white matte finish to look sensational in your kitchen.
Nature-inspired design with calm colours and natural materials. Includes detachable lid and glass jug - each designed for easy use and cleaning.
