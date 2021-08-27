Search terms

      Enjoy your coffee's great taste and aroma every morning, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with 100% Bio-based plastics** and energy-efficient features for a small step towards a greener future.

            Breakfast just got better

            With the Philips Eco Conscious Coffee Maker

            • 100% Bio-based plastics**
            • 1.2 l / 10 large cup capacity
            • Automatic shut-off
            • Silk white matte finish
            Aroma twister to provide a great taste and rich aroma

            Aroma twister to provide a great taste and rich aroma

            The smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly throughout the jug, for an optimal, consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

            Up to 15 cups of coffee

            Up to 15 cups of coffee

            This coffee maker can brew from 2 cups or up to 10 large or 15 small cups of coffee, with a maximum capacity of 1.2 litres. Even with its large capacity, its compact design takes up minimal space on your countertop.

            Drip-stop feature to prevent coffee spillage

            Drip-stop feature to prevent coffee spillage

            The drip-stop feature allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished, preventing coffee from spilling.

            Save energy with the fast brew time and automatic shut-off

            Save energy with the fast brew time and automatic shut-off

            Automatic shut-off feature turns the appliance off after 30 minutes to help save energy and provide extra safety. A full jug is brewed in 10 minutes to further save energy.

            Easy-to-read water level indicator

            Easy-to-read water level indicator

            The easy-to-read water level indicator allows you to fill the water tank to your desired level, ensuring that you don't waste energy and brew only the amount of coffee that you need.

            Sustainable design for a greener future

            Sustainable design for a greener future

            Sustainably designed using 100% Bio-based plastics** to reduce its CO2 footprint by 24%*, during production process. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.

            Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

            Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

            100% Bio-based plastics** are made from biological and renewable resources, like sunflower oil. Used oil left over from cooking, and other plant waste, are collected and recycled through an eco-friendly process to make it suitable for contact with food. The automatic shut-off feature turns the appliance off after 30 minutes to help save energy and provide extra safety.

            Modern and minimalistic style

            Modern and minimalistic style

            Sustainability never looked more stylish, with silk white matte finish to look sensational in your kitchen.

            Pure and simple design

            Pure and simple design

            Nature-inspired design with calm colours and natural materials. Includes detachable lid and glass jug - each designed for easy use and cleaning.

            Technical Specifications

            • Country of origin

              Made in
              China

            • Technical specifications

              Cord length
              0.8  m
              Power
              1000  W

            • General specifications

              Product features
              • Enjoy great taste and aroma
              • Large capacity appliance
              • Including drip stop
              • Automatic shut-off feature
              • External water level indicator
              • Sustainable design
              • Safe and sustainable
              • Modern and Minimalistic
              • Pure and Simple

            • Weight and dimensions

              Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
              340 x 170 x 350 mm
              Weight of product
              1999.4 g

            • Service

              2-year worldwide guarantee
              Yes

            • Sustainability

              Packaging
              >90% recycled materials
              User manual
              100% recycled paper

            • Design and finish

              Material of main body
              100% Bio-based plastic
              Colour
              Silk white matte

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

                • Calculation based on the production of the same appliance using bioplastic vs 100% virgin plastic (or virgin polypropylene)
                • *PP plastic from certified bio-based sources, on a mass-balance basis.

