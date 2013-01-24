Push once for a delicious cappuccino or latte macchiato

Philips’ new one-touch espresso maker gives you delicious espresso variations, like cappuccino and latte macchiato, at the push of a button. Beans are ground freshly each time by the automatic grinder. Then, milk is frothed and added to your coffee automatically, so you never have to jiggle the jug under the steam spout. What’s more, the unique milk container clicks easily onto the machine, fits perfectly in the fridge and can even be cleaned in the dishwasher. Simply push once and enjoy your favourite espresso variations at home in a matter of moments.