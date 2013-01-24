Home
    One-touch espresso maker

    HD5730/10
      One-touch espresso maker

      HD5730/10

      So simple, so delicious

      Philips' premium one-touch espresso maker gives you delicious cappuccino at the push of a button: milk is frothed and added to your coffee automatically. And the sleek, stainless-steel design means the machine looks great from any angle.

        So simple, so delicious

        Push once for your perfect cappuccino or macchiato

        Intelligent pre-brewing for optimal aroma extraction

        Intelligent pre-brewing for optimal aroma extraction

        Push once for a delicious cappuccino or latte macchiato

        Philips’ new one-touch espresso maker gives you delicious espresso variations, like cappuccino and latte macchiato, at the push of a button. Beans are ground freshly each time by the automatic grinder. Then, milk is frothed and added to your coffee automatically, so you never have to jiggle the jug under the steam spout. What’s more, the unique milk container clicks easily onto the machine, fits perfectly in the fridge and can even be cleaned in the dishwasher. Simply push once and enjoy your favourite espresso variations at home in a matter of moments.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Boiler Thermoblock
          2x, stainless-steel
          Power
          1350  W
          Pressure
          15  Bar
          Water tank
          1.7  l
          Coffee bean container
          220  g
          Grinder fineness settings
          13

        • Design and finishing

          Housing
          • Anti finger print and easy-to-clean coating
          • Brushed stainless steel and aluminium

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Italy

