    Deep fat fryer

    HD6110
    • Crispy fried food easily Crispy fried food easily Crispy fried food easily
      Deep fat fryer

      HD6110
      Crispy fried food easily

      With 1900 Watts of power, the Philips deep fat fryer produces great results quickly. It's easy to clean thanks to the detachable dishwasher-proof lid and frying basket and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring.

      Deep fat fryer

      Crispy fried food easily

      Crispy fried food easily

      Deep fat fryer

      Crispy fried food easily

      With 1900 Watts of power, the Philips deep fat fryer produces great results quickly. It's easy to clean thanks to the detachable dishwasher-proof lid and frying basket and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring. See all benefits

        Crispy fried food easily

        Easy to use and clean

        • 1000 g
        Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

        Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

        Facilitates neat oil pouring for easy oil removal.

        Cord storage

        Cord storage

        Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.

        The frying basket and detachable lid are dishwashable

        The frying basket and detachable lid are dishwashable

        The outside of the fryer stays cool and safe to touch

        The outside of the fryer stays cool and safe to touch

        Automatic lid release at the touch of a button

        Automatic lid release at the touch of a button

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Adjustable thermostat
          150-190  °C
          Handgrips
          Yes
          Power-on light
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1900  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Capacity
          1000  g
          Oil content
          2  l
          Cord length
          1  m

        • Design specifications

          Dimensions (L x W x H)
          300 x 255 x 380  mm
          Weight of the appliance
          2.8  kg
          Materials
          Plastic (PP)
          Colour(s)
          White with light green

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

