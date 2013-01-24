Home
    Viva Collection

    Table grill

    HD6322/20
      Viva Collection Table grill

      HD6322/20
      Flip the plate to grill your way

      Philips table grill with duo plate. The smooth surface is ideal for gently cooking food like vegetables, fish and prawns; the ribbed surface is ideal for grilling pieces of meat like steak, burgers or sausages with irresistible grilling stripes. See all benefits

        Flip the plate to grill your way

        Duo grill: smooth and ribbed plates

        • Duo Plate
        • 1500 W
        Duo plate, so you can choose smooth or ribbed grilling

        Duo plate, so you can choose smooth or ribbed grilling

        The duo plate is reversible and therefore lets you cook with either a ribbed or smooth grilling surface, so that you can enjoy your food exactly the way you like. The smooth plate is suitable for cooking small pieces of food. The ribbed surfaces create that irresistible flame-grilled effect on your pieces of meat.

        Integrated grease tray to collect the excess fat

        Integrated grease tray to collect the excess fat

        Excess grease is drained into a dishwasher-safe grease tray

        Non-stick plate for grilling without adding any oil

        Non-stick plate for grilling without adding any oil

        Non-stick surfaces allow you to cook without any added oil, so you only taste the flavour of the food

        Sloped grill to drain excess fat away

        Sloped grill to drain excess fat away

        Sloped grill makes the excess fat flow into the grease tray, therefore decreasing the smell and smoke

        Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

        Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

        Wide temperature range (70°C to 230°C) so you can choose the ideal temperature for each ingredient, ensuring perfect results for all food

        Detachable dishwasher-safe plate for easy cleaning

        Detachable dishwasher-safe plate for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher-safe plate, which is detachable, enables easy cleaning

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Temperature light
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of the appliance
          3  kg
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          420 x 100 x 240  mm
          Grill plate dimensions (W x D)
          420 x 240  mm

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1500  W

        • Design and finishing

          Materials
          Plastic housing, glass lid
          Colour(s)
          Black

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

