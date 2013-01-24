Home
    HD6360/20
    Grill with the ultimate taste infusion
      Grill with the ultimate taste infusion

      Philips grill with taste infusion grilling, to enrich the taste of grilled food with natural flavours of wood smoke, spices, herbs or wine. The glass lid and infuser filled with water generates steam to make your meat more tender.

        Grill with the ultimate taste infusion

        Smoky wood, herbs, spices or wine flavours

        • 2000 W
        • Duo Plate: Ribbed/Smooth plate
        • Taste infuser, recipe
        Non-stick plate for grilling without adding any oil

        Non-stick plate for grilling without adding any oil

        Non-stick surfaces allow you to cook without any added oil, so you only taste the flavour of the food

        Sloped grill to drain excess fat away

        Sloped grill to drain excess fat away

        Sloped grill makes the excess fat flow into the grease tray, therefore decreasing the smell and smoke

        Detachable dishwasher-safe plate for easy cleaning

        Detachable dishwasher-safe plate for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher-safe plate, which is detachable, enables easy cleaning

        Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

        Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

        Wide temperature range (70°C to 230°C) so you can choose the ideal temperature for each ingredient, ensuring perfect results for all food

        Enjoy the aroma with natural flavours

        Enjoy the aroma with natural flavours

        Aroma infuser to enrich the taste of food with natural flavours of herbs or wine

        Enjoy grilled food that's more tender

        Enjoy grilled food that's more tender

        Grilling with hot steam to enjoy grilled food that's more tender

        Heating up fast with high power

        Heating up fast with high power

        High power for heating up fast and keeping a constant heat

        A recipe book is included offering inspirational recipes

        A recipe book is included offering inspirational recipes

        A recipe book with more than 30 tasty, inspiring recipes and with expert tips is included.

        Ribbed-and-smooth top allows for stir-frying, grilling and more

        Ribbed-and-smooth top allows for stir-frying, grilling and more

        The versatile grill plate gives you the choice of cooking with either a ribbed or smooth grilling surface, so you can enjoy your food the way you like it. The smooth area is suitable for stir-frying and grilling small pieces of food. The ribbed surface creates that irresistible flame-grilled effect.

        Enjoy the smoky barbecue flavour

        Enjoy the smoky barbecue flavour

        Smoke infuser to enjoy the smoky barbecue taste at home

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Grease tray storage
          Yes
          Integrated on/off switch
          Yes
          Power-on light
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of the appliance
          4.9  kg
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          435 x 138 x 290  mm

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          2000  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Cord length
          0.8  m

        • Design and finishing

          Materials
          Plastic, metal and glass
          Colour(s)
          Black

