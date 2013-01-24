Search terms
Wake up to fresh bread every day
You will love the irresistible smell of fresh, warm bread every morning! It's very simple… Add your ingredients at night, set the delay timer for the next morning and let the Philips bread maker do the rest. See all benefits
Thanks to the advanced temperature-control system, the Philips VIVA bread maker lets you enjoy your bread just the way you like it, with a light, medium or dark crust, with just a simple push on the control panel.
Enjoy the irresistible smell of fresh warm bread every morning - a true treat and the perfect way to start the day! Simply set the delay timer the night before and the bread maker will prepare and bake your loaf while you sleep for freshly baked bread to eat the moment you wake up, or whenever you like.
During the mixing stage, the bread maker will make 'beep' sounds to alert you that it is time to add other special ingredients to your speciality bread if you wish.
The bread maker has a very user-friendly design that is silent (65 dBA) during operation. Its compact design is a superb fit for any modern kitchen.
The Philips bread maker has 12 easy-to-use pre-set programs for baking any bread to perfection, from rich and satisfying whole wheat to gluten-free, French and sweet varieties. It also makes delicious dough for pasta, and even jams. Whatever you bake, it's always delicious and easy to do because the pre-sets take care of the temperature and time for the best possible results. If you're in a hurry, you can use the rapid program for a quicker result, or even the super-rapid program, which bakes in just one hour.
