    Daily Collection

    Bread maker

    HD9015/30
    Overall Rating / 5
    Wake up to fresh bread every day
      Daily Collection Bread maker

      HD9015/30
      Wake up to fresh bread every day

      You will love the irresistible smell of fresh, warm bread every morning! It's very simple… Add your ingredients at night, set the delay timer for the next morning and let the Philips bread maker do the rest. See all benefits

      Daily Collection Bread maker

      Wake up to fresh bread every day

      You will love the irresistible smell of fresh, warm bread every morning! It's very simple… Add your ingredients at night, set the delay timer for the next morning and let the Philips bread maker do the rest. See all benefits

        Wake up to fresh bread every day

        Bake any flavour. It's easy and delicious!

        • 12 menus
        • 1000 g
        • White
        • 13-hour delay timer
        3 browning levels for your preferred crust

        3 browning levels for your preferred crust

        Thanks to the advanced temperature-control system, the Philips VIVA bread maker lets you enjoy your bread just the way you like it, with a light, medium or dark crust, with just a simple push on the control panel.

        Up to 13 hour delay timer to wake up to freshly baked bread

        Up to 13 hour delay timer to wake up to freshly baked bread

        Enjoy the irresistible smell of fresh warm bread every morning - a true treat and the perfect way to start the day! Simply set the delay timer the night before and the bread maker will prepare and bake your loaf while you sleep for freshly baked bread to eat the moment you wake up, or whenever you like.

        'Add' indicator for speciality breads with extra ingredients

        'Add' indicator for speciality breads with extra ingredients

        During the mixing stage, the bread maker will make 'beep' sounds to alert you that it is time to add other special ingredients to your speciality bread if you wish.

        User-friendly design that is silent (< 65 dBA) and compact

        User-friendly design that is silent (< 65 dBA) and compact

        The bread maker has a very user-friendly design that is silent (65 dBA) during operation. Its compact design is a superb fit for any modern kitchen.

        Bake 2 sizes of loaf up to large 1 kg

        Bake 2 sizes of loaf up to large 1 kg

        Handy recipe booklet included

        Handy recipe booklet included

        Viewing window so you can watch bread rise and brown

        Viewing window so you can watch bread rise and brown

        12 pre-set programs to bake bread, make dough and even make jam

        The Philips bread maker has 12 easy-to-use pre-set programs for baking any bread to perfection, from rich and satisfying whole wheat to gluten-free, French and sweet varieties. It also makes delicious dough for pasta, and even jams. Whatever you bake, it's always delicious and easy to do because the pre-sets take care of the temperature and time for the best possible results. If you're in a hurry, you can use the rapid program for a quicker result, or even the super-rapid program, which bakes in just one hour.

        Detachable lid for easy cleaning

        Detachable lid for easy cleaning

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories included

          Baking tin
          Up to 1 kg
          Measuring cup
          Yes
          Measuring spoon
          Yes
          Paddle(s)
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Star white

        • General specifications

          Add ingredients signal
          Yes
          Bread capacity
          750 g, 1 kg
          Browning levels
          3
          Cool wall exterior
          Yes
          Dough programme
          Pasta, general (pizza, cookie, bagel etc.)
          Hours of delay timer
          13
          Jam programme
          Yes
          LCD display
          Yes
          No. of paddles
          1
          No. of programmes
          12
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          One-touch operation
          Yes
          Rapid programme
          Yes
          Recipe booklet
          Yes
          Warming period
          1 hour

        • Material

          Baking tin
          Aluminium alloy
          Main body
          PP plastic
          Mixing paddle
          Aluminium alloy

