    Daily Collection

    Refurbished Airfryer

    HD9216/41R1
    The healthy way to fry!
      Daily Collection Refurbished Airfryer

      HD9216/41R1
      The healthy way to fry!

      Philips' unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!

      Daily Collection Refurbished Airfryer

      The healthy way to fry!

      Philips' unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

      The healthy way to fry!

      Philips' unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

      Daily Collection Refurbished Airfryer

      The healthy way to fry!

      Philips' unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Refurbished Airfryer

        The healthy way to fry!

        • Refurbished product
        • Low fat fryer
        • Multi-cooker
        • 800 g
        Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

        Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

        Using Rapid Air technology, the Airfryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it fries, bakes and grills. The starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favourite foods cook evenly.

        Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

        Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

        Philips Airfryer's unique design, which combines fast-circulating superheated air, a starfish design and an optimal heating profile, allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals quickly, easily and more healthily without necessarily adding oil.

        Manually adjustable time and temperature control

        Manually adjustable time and temperature control

        Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390 Fahrenheit. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!

        Easy to clean and creates less smell than normal fryers

        Easy to clean and creates less smell than normal fryers

        The removable non-stick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher-safe for a quick and easy clean up. Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.

        With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

        With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

        Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favourite dishes for a one-stop solution for all of your meals.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cool wall exterior
          • Cord storage
          • Dishwasher safe
          • On/off switch
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Non-slip feet
          Time control
          Up to 30 minutes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Power
          1425  W
          Voltage
          220  V
          Capacity basket
          28  oz

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          287 x 315 x 384  mm
          Weight of product
          7  kg

        • Design

          Colour
          Cashmere grey

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
              • Compared to fresh chips prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

