Pair to the NutriU app for inspiration, every day
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
5000 Series XXL Connected - 6 portions
Our intuitive NutriU app connects seamlessly with your Airfryer, making it your everyday cooking companion. You can go beyond healthy frying and discover and share exciting new recipes, and even monitor your cooking remotely so you can free up some time for the things you love.
The new Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected has 16 different cooking functions: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, ferment and many more.
Discover hundreds* of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy and convenient to make. Most recipes in the NutriU App are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.
Choose a recipe, send it to the Airfryer and monitor the progress of your cooking from the comfort of your couch. The NutriU App will guide you every step of the way so that you can make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day. Voice control is also enabled, compatible with Amazon Alexa.
Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little-to-no added oil.
The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected uses hot air to cook your favourite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat**.
The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected is designed with your family in mind. The 1.4-Kg capacity basket combined with the 7.2-L pan help you to cook a variety of meals. Make up to 6 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.
Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with 60% less energy and 40% faster than a traditional oven.***
All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odour of traditional deep frying.
Country of origin
Accessories
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
General specifications
Design and finishing
Service
Sustainability
Capacity
Cooking Functions
