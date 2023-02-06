Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Airfryer

    5000 Series XXL Connected - 6 portions

    HD9285/93
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Your connected cooking companion for healthy meals Your connected cooking companion for healthy meals Your connected cooking companion for healthy meals
      -{discount-value}

      Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected - 6 portions

      HD9285/93
      Overall Rating / 5

      Pair to the NutriU app for inspiration, every day

      • Your connected cooking companion for healthy family meals
      • Full versatility and multifunctionality, all in one Airfryer
      • Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living every day
      • Select, set and relax
      • Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology
      See all benefits
      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected - 6 portions

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Pair to the NutriU app for inspiration, every day

        • Your connected cooking companion for healthy family meals
        • Full versatility and multifunctionality, all in one Airfryer
        • Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living every day
        • Select, set and relax
        • Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology
        See all benefits

        Pair to the NutriU app for inspiration, every day

        • Your connected cooking companion for healthy family meals
        • Full versatility and multifunctionality, all in one Airfryer
        • Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living every day
        • Select, set and relax
        • Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology
        See all benefits
        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected - 6 portions

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Pair to the NutriU app for inspiration, every day

          • Your connected cooking companion for healthy family meals
          • Full versatility and multifunctionality, all in one Airfryer
          • Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living every day
          • Select, set and relax
          • Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology
          See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all Airfryer

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            Airfryer

            Airfryer

            5000 Series XXL Connected - 6 portions

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Your connected cooking companion for healthy meals

            The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected is your everyday cooking companion for creating hassle-free, nutritionally balanced and great-tasting meals for the whole family, any day of the week.
            Your connected cooking companion for healthy family meals

            Your connected cooking companion for healthy family meals

            Our intuitive NutriU app connects seamlessly with your Airfryer, making it your everyday cooking companion. You can go beyond healthy frying and discover and share exciting new recipes, and even monitor your cooking remotely so you can free up some time for the things you love.

            Full versatility and multifunctionality, all in one Airfryer

            Full versatility and multifunctionality, all in one Airfryer

            The new Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected has 16 different cooking functions: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, ferment and many more.

            Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living every day

            Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living every day

            Discover hundreds* of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy and convenient to make. Most recipes in the NutriU App are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

            Select, set and relax

            Select, set and relax

            Choose a recipe, send it to the Airfryer and monitor the progress of your cooking from the comfort of your couch. The NutriU App will guide you every step of the way so that you can make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day. Voice control is also enabled, compatible with Amazon Alexa.

            Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

            Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

            Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little-to-no added oil.

            Enjoy tasty food with up to 90% less fat**

            Enjoy tasty food with up to 90% less fat**

            The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected uses hot air to cook your favourite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat**.

            XXL Size. For the whole family

            XXL Size. For the whole family

            The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected is designed with your family in mind. The 1.4-Kg capacity basket combined with the 7.2-L pan help you to cook a variety of meals. Make up to 6 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.

            Energy and time saving

            Energy and time saving

            Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with 60% less energy and 40% faster than a traditional oven.***

            Easy to use and clean

            Easy to use and clean

            All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odour of traditional deep frying.

            Technical Specifications

            • Country of origin

              Made in
              China

            • Accessories

              Included
              Baking tray

            • Technical specifications

              Voltage
              220-240  V
              Cord length
              0.8  m
              Power
              2000  W
              Frequency
              50  Hz

            • Weight and dimensions

              Weight of product
              6.25  kg
              Dimension of product (L x W x H)
              410 x 300 x 330 mm

            • General specifications

              Power-on light
              Yes
              Dishwasher safe
              Yes
              Temperature control
              40–200 °C
              Product features
              • Wi-Fi connected
              • Rapid Air technology
              • Fat Removal
              • NutriU App
              • Keep warm
              Time control
              Up to 60 minutes
              Non-stick coating
              Yes
              Pre-set cooking function
              Yes
              QuickClean
              Yes
              BPA-free inner coating
              Yes

            • Design and finishing

              Colour(s)
              Black and dark silver

            • Service

              2-year worldwide guarantee
              Yes

            • Sustainability

              Packaging
              > 90% recycled materials
              User manual
              100% recycled paper

            • Capacity

              Pan (litre*)
              7.2  L
              Portions
              6
              Basket (kg)
              1.4 kg

            • Cooking Functions

              High airflow
              • • Fry
              • • Roast
              • • Grill
              • • Bake
              • • One-pot cooking
              • • Stir-fry
              • • Saute
              • • Cook from frozen
              • • Reheat
              • • Defrost
              • • Keep warm
              • • Dehydrate
              • • Toast
              • • Stew
              • • Ferment
              • • Confit

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                Reviews

                Be the first to review this item

                • Number of recipes may vary per country
                • * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
                • **Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160°C, no preheat) or salmon fillet (AF setting 200°C, no preheat) vs using an A-class oven. Exact percentages vary and differ per airfryer type and recipe.

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.