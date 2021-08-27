Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Eco Conscious Edition

    5000 Series Kettle

    HD9365/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Breakfast just got better Breakfast just got better Breakfast just got better
      -{discount-value}

      Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Kettle

      HD9365/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Breakfast just got better

      Get your favourite wake-up beverage every morning, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with 100% Bio-based plastics**, to reduce its CO2 footprint by 25%*, for a small step to a greener future. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Kettle

      Breakfast just got better

      Get your favourite wake-up beverage every morning, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with 100% Bio-based plastics**, to reduce its CO2 footprint by 25%*, for a small step to a greener future. See all benefits

      Breakfast just got better

      Get your favourite wake-up beverage every morning, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with 100% Bio-based plastics**, to reduce its CO2 footprint by 25%*, for a small step to a greener future. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Kettle

      Breakfast just got better

      Get your favourite wake-up beverage every morning, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with 100% Bio-based plastics**, to reduce its CO2 footprint by 25%*, for a small step to a greener future. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Kettle

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Eco Conscious Edition

        Eco Conscious Edition

        5000 Series Kettle

        Total:

        Breakfast just got better

        With the Philips Eco Conscious Edition Kettle

        • 100% Bio-based plastics**
        • 1.7 litre capacity
        • Cordless + 360° pirouette base
        • Silk white matte finish
        With 2200 W power you can prepare your warm drink in no time

        With 2200 W power you can prepare your warm drink in no time

        Get your favourite wake-up beverage quickly and easily every morning, with this powerful kettle.

        Large capacity suitable for the whole family

        Large capacity suitable for the whole family

        With a 1.7 litre capacity, this kettle is suitable for the whole family. Even with its large capacity, its compact design takes up minimal space on your countertop.

        Easy-to-read water level and cup indicators

        Easy-to-read water level and cup indicators

        The handy water level indicators, including one-cup indicator, make sure that you only boil the amount of water that you need, saving both energy and water and helping to contribute to a better environment.

        Concealed stainless steel heating element

        Concealed stainless steel heating element

        Concealed stainless steel heating element enables fast boiling and easy cleaning.

        Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

        Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

        Elegant indicator light incorporated on the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.

        The anti-limescale filter ensures clean water in your cup

        The anti-limescale filter ensures clean water in your cup

        The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean

        Auto switch-off when water is ready or kettle is removed

        Auto switch-off when water is ready or kettle is removed

        The automatic switch-off function turns off the kettle when the water is ready or when the kettle is lifted from the base.

        Cordless kettle on 360° pirouette base for easy lifting

        Cordless kettle on 360° pirouette base for easy lifting

        The cordless kettle sits precisely on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and seamless replacing.

        Sustainable design playing its part in a greener future

        Sustainable design playing its part in a greener future

        Sustainably designed using 100% Bio-based plastics** to reduce its CO2 footprint by 25%*. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.

        Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

        Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

        100% Bio-based plastics** are made from biological and renewable resources, like sunflower oil. Used oil left over from cooking is collected and recycled through an eco-friendly process to make it suitable for contact with food. Kettle has a multi-safety system to prevent it being operational without water.

        Modern and minimalistic style

        Modern and minimalistic style

        Sustainability never looked more stylish, with silk white matte finish to look sensational in your kitchen.

        Pure and simple design

        Pure and simple design

        Nature-inspired design with calm colours and natural materials. Includes detachable lid in a stylish wood pattern for easy refilling and cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Design and finish

          Colour(s)
          Silk white matte
          Material of main body
          100% Bio-based plastic

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.8 m

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          226 x 159 x 255 mm
          Weight of product
          0.84 kg

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Water Level Indicator
          • 1-cup indicator
          • On/off switch
          • Pilot light indicator
          • Micro-mesh filter
          • Cordless with 360 ⁰ base
          • Sustainable design
          • Safe and sustainable
          • Modern and Minimalistic
          • Pure and Simple

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1850 - 2200 W

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Calculation based on the production of the same appliance using bioplastic vs 100% virgin plastic (or virgin polypropylene)
            • *Main body made from 100% PP plastic from certified biobased sources, on a mass balance basis (BioPP is 84% of total plastic).
            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Get your welcome gift of £10 off**


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of £10 off**

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            * This field is mandatory
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.