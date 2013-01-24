Home
    Avance Collection

    Airfryer

    HD9641/91
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat* Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat* Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat*
      -{discount-value}

      Avance Collection Airfryer

      HD9641/91
      Overall Rating / 5

      Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat*

      Philips' unique TurboStar technology lets you fry with little to no added oil while still making your food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Now with QuickControl dial, it's even easier. Your favourite fried food in one click! See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £240.00
      Avance Collection Airfryer

      Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat*

      Philips' unique TurboStar technology lets you fry with little to no added oil while still making your food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Now with QuickControl dial, it's even easier. Your favourite fried food in one click! See all benefits

      Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat*

      Philips' unique TurboStar technology lets you fry with little to no added oil while still making your food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Now with QuickControl dial, it's even easier. Your favourite fried food in one click! See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £240.00
      Avance Collection Airfryer

      Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat*

      Philips' unique TurboStar technology lets you fry with little to no added oil while still making your food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Now with QuickControl dial, it's even easier. Your favourite fried food in one click! See all benefits

        Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat*

        TurboStar technology, perfectly cooked fried food

        • TurboStar
        • QuickClean
        • Non-stick surface
        • Black, 1425 W, 0.8 kg
        Delicious dishes: tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

        Delicious dishes: tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

        Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food with no turning needed, even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside.

        Easily cleaned in 90 secs — QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh

        Easily cleaned in 90 secs — QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh

        With Philips' Airfryer QuickClean basket, which includes a removable non-stick mesh, cleaning becomes easier and faster. The removable non-stick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a standard fryer.

        Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

        Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

        The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy-to-follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.

        Tasty food in less time: no preheating required

        Tasty food in less time: no preheating required

        The Philips Airfryer is ready to use immediately. Inherently faster from start to finish, it drives everyday usage with its superiority throughout the cooking process.

        4 Presets for most popular dishes

        4 Presets for most popular dishes

        We created pre-set programs for popular dishes, so you can cook them with just one click. You'll enjoy the ease of our pre-set programs for frozen chips, meat, fish and drumsticks.

        Cooks fried food 50% more evenly*

        Cooks fried food 50% more evenly*

        The unique TurboStar technology swirls hot air continuously through the whole cooking chamber, resulting in even heat distribution throughout the entire basket. "TurboStar achieves the most optimal airflow so food cooks 50% more evenly"

        Large 0.8-kg capacity

        Large 0.8-kg capacity

        Airfryer has been thoughtfully designed for your kitchen. It allows you to save space on your counter top while still enabling you to cook large amounts of food (800 g of chips).

        QuickControl dial with digital display

        QuickControl dial with digital display

        The new QuickControl dial is your main Airfryer control. Just turn it to set the right temperature, then click. Turn again to set the time — then click to start cooking.

        Unique TurboStar technology for healthier frying

        Unique TurboStar technology for healthier frying

        The unique Philips TurboStar generates fast, superheated air to fry your food with little to no added oil. Philips Airfryer also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

        Universal EasyClick handle — easily exchange accessories

        Universal EasyClick handle — easily exchange accessories

        Philips' new universal EasyClick handle helps you mix and match the right cooking accessory and achieve the best results for your key dishes, every day. Additionally it allows for compacter storage after use.

        Keep warm function for flexible serving time

        Keep warm function for flexible serving time

        The keep-warm function ensures a flexible serving time so you can serve the food when you are ready for it. You can keep your dish warm for up to 30 minutes!

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Recipe booklet

        • General specifications

          Prefix programs
          4
          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cool wall exterior
          • Cord storage
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Non-slip feet
          • Pre-set cooking function
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Power-on light
          • Keep Warm function
          • QuickClean
          • Recipe book and app
          Technology
          TurboStar technology
          Time control
          Up to 60 minutes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          1425  W
          Voltage
          220  V
          Capacity basket
          0.8  kg

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          365 x 266 x 287  mm
          Weight of product
          5.5  kg

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

              • Compared to fresh chips prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
              • compared to Airfryer without TurboStar

