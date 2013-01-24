Home
      The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family.

      Premium Airfryer XXL

      Maximum taste, minimum fat

      The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family.

        Maximum taste, minimum fat

        Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind*

        • Fat Removal technology
        • Rapid Air technology
        • black, 1.4 kg
        Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

        Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

        Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum flavour and minimum fat.

        XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

        XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

        Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. Its full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of chips to satisfy your hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3 l capacity pan.

        Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time

        Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time

        With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

        Rapid Air technology for delicious crispier results

        Rapid Air technology for delicious crispier results

        Philips Rapid Air technology creates 7 x faster airflow for deliciously crispy results*. Enjoy healthier and tasty snacks and meals that are crisped to perfection, yet tender on the inside

        1.5 times faster than an oven*

        1.5 times faster than an oven*

        Cooking is faster and more convenient than ever with the Philips Airfryer. Thanks to our instant heat and Rapid Airflow technology, your food will cook 1.5 times faster than in an oven. Best of all, you don't need to preheat your Airfryer. Just turn it on and start cooking.

        QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

        QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

        Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable non-stick mesh insert. Both the basket and removable drawer with non-stick coating are also dishwasher safe for no-fuss cleaning.

        Fry with little or no oil

        Fry with little or no oil

        The Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favourite food with little or no added oil, so you can fry with up to 90% less fat*. Enjoy great-tasting, crispy results that are just like deep fried, with the least amount of fat.

        Digital display with 5 preset cooking programs

        Digital display with 5 preset cooking programs

        The digital interface is easy to use with preset cooking programmes for one-touch cooking of frozen fries, meat, fish, whole chickens and chicken drumsticks. A QuickControl dial sets both temperature and cooking time.

        Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

        Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

        You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

        Hundreds of recipes in app and free recipe book included

        Hundreds of recipes in app and free recipe book included

        From quick healthy snacks to full family meals, our free recipe book has more than 30 delicious ideas and easy-to-follow instructions from professional chefs. Our Philips Airfryer app is full of more tips, tutorials and easy-to-follow recipes.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          User manual
          100% recycled paper
          Packaging
          &gt; 90% recycled materials

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          7.99 kg
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          433 x 321 x 315 mm

        • Technical specifications

          Save your cooking settings
          No
          Pre-set button
          Yes
          Interface
          Digital
          Instant on/no pre-heat
          Yes
          Capacity basket
          1.4 kg
          Fat Removal technology
          Yes
          Keep warm button
          Yes
          Programmes
          5 presets
          Basket capacity
          • 0.8 kg of fries
          • 1.4 kg
          Power
          2225 W

        • Design and finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic
          Colour of control panel
          Black

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Temperature control
          40–200 °C
          Pre-set cooking function
          Yes
          Cool wall exterior
          Yes
          Time control
          Up to 60 minutes
          Ready signal
          Yes
          Technology
          Fat Removal technology
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes
          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cord storage
          • Digital touchscreen
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Keep Warm function
          • Recipe book and app
          • Preset program
          • QuickClean basket
          • Advanced Rapid Heat
          Power-on light
          Yes
          On/off switch
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Accessories included

          LED Display
          Yes
          Patented Rapid Air
          Yes

