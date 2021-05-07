Search terms

1
0

    Premium

    Airfryer XXL

    HD9870/20
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly. Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly. Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.
      Premium Airfryer XXL

      HD9870/20
      Overall Rating / 5

      Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

      Smarter, easier and tastier. Smart Sensing technology does the thinking and cooking for you. The Airfryer automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite! See all benefits

        Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

        Smarter, easier and tastier. Smart Sensing technology does the thinking and cooking for you. The Airfryer automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite! See all benefits

        Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

        Smarter, easier and tastier. Smart Sensing technology does the thinking and cooking for you. The Airfryer automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite! See all benefits

          Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

          Smarter, easier and tastier. Smart Sensing technology does the thinking and cooking for you. The Airfryer automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite! See all benefits

            See all parts and accessories
            Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

            Perfect results at the touch of a button

            • Smart Sensing technology
            • Fat Removal technology
            • Rapid Air Technology
            • White champagne, 1.4 kg
            Smart chef programmes for popular dishes

            Smart chef programmes for popular dishes

            Our professional chefs have designed the Smart Chef programmes to do the thinking and cooking for you. With just one touch, cook fresh or frozen chips, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish using your Airfryer XXL.

            Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

            Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

            Now you can eat healthier dishes and remove the excess fat from food. The Philips XXL Airfryer has Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savour all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat*.

            The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow***

            The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow***

            Enjoy healthier fried food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat**. The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7 x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results*** and delicious taste.

            XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of chips

            XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of chips

            Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the Airfryer XXL. Its full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of chips to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3 L capacity basket****.

            Time and energy efficient

            Time and energy efficient

            Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.******

            Convenient "Keep Warm" and "Save your favourite" settings

            Convenient "Keep Warm" and "Save your favourite" settings

            With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes. You can also save your favourite dish and it will make it just the way you like. The favourite mode will cook your meal for the perfect time and temperature for ultimate convenience.

            QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

            QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

            Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable, non-stick mesh insert. All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

            Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat!

            Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat!

            You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer XXL. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and the starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

            NutriU app 500+ exclusive recipes*****

            NutriU app 500+ exclusive recipes*****

            Discover hundreds of mouth-watering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

            Technical Specifications

            • Country of origin

              Made in
              China

            • Accessories

              Included
              • Family-size baking dish
              • 9 muffin cups

            • Technical specifications

              Cord length
              0.8  m
              Power
              2225  W

            • Weight and dimensions

              Weight of product
              7.99  kg
              Dimension of product (L x W x H)
              433 x 321 x 315 mm

            • General specifications

              Product features
              • Smart Sensing technology
              • Fat Removal technology
              • Rapid Air technology
              • On/off switch
              • Ready signal
              • Temperature control
              • Power-on light
              • QuickClean
              • LED display
              • Time control
              • Automatic shut-off
              • Cool wall exterior
              • Dishwasher safe
              • Keep warm
              • Save favourite
              • Cord storage
              • Digital touchscreen
              • NutriU App

            • Design and finishing

              Colour(s)
              White champagne
              Material of main body
              Plastic

            • Service

              2-year worldwide guarantee
              Yes

            • Sustainability

              Packaging
              > 90% recycled materials
              User manual
              100% recycled paper

                  • Fat removal from 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min
                  • *Compared to fresh chips prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
                  • **Philips Rapid Air technology increases the airflow speed in the basket 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
                  • ***Litre capacity refers to the total volume of the pan
                  • ****Number of recipes may vary per country
                  • *****Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160°C no preheat) or salmon fillet (200°C, no preheat) vs using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.

