Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.
Smarter, easier and tastier. Smart Sensing technology does the thinking and cooking for you. The Airfryer automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite! See all benefits
Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.
Smarter, easier and tastier. Smart Sensing technology does the thinking and cooking for you. The Airfryer automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes. Select and enjoy every bite! See all benefits
Our professional chefs have designed the Smart Chef programmes to do the thinking and cooking for you. With just one touch, cook fresh or frozen chips, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish using your Airfryer XXL.
Now you can eat healthier dishes and remove the excess fat from food. The Philips XXL Airfryer has Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savour all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat*.
Enjoy healthier fried food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat**. The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7 x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results*** and delicious taste.
Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the Airfryer XXL. Its full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of chips to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3 L capacity basket****.
Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.******
With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes. You can also save your favourite dish and it will make it just the way you like. The favourite mode will cook your meal for the perfect time and temperature for ultimate convenience.
Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable, non-stick mesh insert. All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.
You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer XXL. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and the starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.
Discover hundreds of mouth-watering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.
