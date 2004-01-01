Search terms
Your go-to partners: Airfryer + NutriU
From start to finish, we've removed complexity and guesswork, so a bad meal is simply out of the question! The NutriU app connects to the Airfryer Combi to give you the perfect balance of inspiration and guidance all while saving you time.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Airfryer Combi XXL Connected
Be guided all the way: Philips' new Auto-cook programmes take the stress out of cooking when you're in a rush, ensuring that you're seamlessly guided all the way for the best results. Just select your ingredient and define the quantity and let the Airfryer Combi do the rest.
Reassuringly healthy: Your dishes are cooked just how you like them with up to 99%* less added fat. Youll be able to savour all of the delicious taste without the need for oil as the Airfryer Combi uses hot air to cook your favourite healthy dishes.
Good for you and the planet: Save up to 70% energy and cook up to 40% faster by using a Philips Airfryer vs. using your oven**.
Learns what you like: The more you use your Airfryer Combi, the more NutriU will learn how to enhance your cooking experience and be able to recommend recipes tailored to your preferences.
Guided cooking: Create delicious meals minus the fuss by connecting your Airfryer Combi to the NutriU app, featuring delicious, inspiring and healthy recipes curated from around the world. The recipes are easy to recreate with step-by-step guidance and the exact settings you need. You can even upload your own!
Taste sensation: Imagine dishes always cooked just how you like and a host of new recipes to delve into, sample and savour. With Rapid CombiAir Technology, that's a reality! Your Airfryer Combi with NutriU automatically adjusts cooking time, temperature and air speed. Choose low airflow to gently sous vide steak, slow cook stews and braise meats. The high, low and dynamic airflow cooking possibilities ensure that your food is always deliciously tender on the inside, with your preferred level of crispiness on the outside.
Next-level QuickClean: It's not just the cooking itself we've made easier; we've even improved the clean-up with a new design. The innovative design makes cleaning the Airfryer Combi interior easier than any other Airfryer on the market, and all parts are dishwasher safe too.
More food in less time: batch cooking or making meals for 7+ people is now easier and more convenient than ever with the XXL capacity of 2 kg/8.3 L, our biggest Airfryer yet.
Get inspired to go beyond frying: Cook with confidence – Fry, Grill, Roast, Bake, Braise, Sous-Vide, Slow-Cook, Toast, Dehydrate, Defrost and more! Find recipe ideas to match the different cooking methods on NutriU from chefs and other NutriU users.
Sleek design and intuitive display: makes the Airfryer look great in your kitchen, while being easy to use from your very first interaction
