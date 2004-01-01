Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    7000 Series Airfryer Combi XXL Connected

    HD9875/90
    • Your go-to partners: Airfryer + NutriU Your go-to partners: Airfryer + NutriU Your go-to partners: Airfryer + NutriU
      -{discount-value}

      7000 Series Airfryer Combi XXL Connected

      HD9875/90

      Your go-to partners: Airfryer + NutriU

      From start to finish, we've removed complexity and guesswork, so a bad meal is simply out of the question! The NutriU app connects to the Airfryer Combi to give you the perfect balance of inspiration and guidance all while saving you time.

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        7000 Series Airfryer Combi XXL Connected

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Your go-to partners: Airfryer + NutriU

        From start to finish, we've removed complexity and guesswork, so a bad meal is simply out of the question! The NutriU app connects to the Airfryer Combi to give you the perfect balance of inspiration and guidance all while saving you time.

        Your go-to partners: Airfryer + NutriU

        From start to finish, we've removed complexity and guesswork, so a bad meal is simply out of the question! The NutriU app connects to the Airfryer Combi to give you the perfect balance of inspiration and guidance all while saving you time.

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Unfortunately this product is no longer available

          Unfortunately this product is no longer available

          7000 Series Airfryer Combi XXL Connected

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Your go-to partners: Airfryer + NutriU

          From start to finish, we've removed complexity and guesswork, so a bad meal is simply out of the question! The NutriU app connects to the Airfryer Combi to give you the perfect balance of inspiration and guidance all while saving you time.

          Similar products

          See all Airfryer

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            See all parts and accessories
            7000 Series

            7000 Series

            Airfryer Combi XXL Connected

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Your go-to partners: Airfryer + NutriU

            for guaranteed results and meals you'll love

            • Rapid CombiAir
            • Food Thermometer
            • Auto-Cook programmes
            • Connected with NutriU
            • 22-in-1 Cooking functions
            Auto-cook programmes provide guidance for the best results

            Auto-cook programmes provide guidance for the best results

            Be guided all the way: Philips' new Auto-cook programmes take the stress out of cooking when you're in a rush, ensuring that you're seamlessly guided all the way for the best results. Just select your ingredient and define the quantity and let the Airfryer Combi do the rest.

            Hot air cooking for healthy dishes with no need for oil

            Hot air cooking for healthy dishes with no need for oil

            Reassuringly healthy: Your dishes are cooked just how you like them with up to 99%* less added fat. Youll be able to savour all of the delicious taste without the need for oil as the Airfryer Combi uses hot air to cook your favourite healthy dishes.

            Save up to 70% energy by cooking 40% faster**

            Save up to 70% energy by cooking 40% faster**

            Good for you and the planet: Save up to 70% energy and cook up to 40% faster by using a Philips Airfryer vs. using your oven**.

            Learns what you like via NutriU connectivity

            Learns what you like via NutriU connectivity

            Learns what you like: The more you use your Airfryer Combi, the more NutriU will learn how to enhance your cooking experience and be able to recommend recipes tailored to your preferences.

            NutriU offers guidance for a wider variety of healthy meals

            Guided cooking: Create delicious meals minus the fuss by connecting your Airfryer Combi to the NutriU app, featuring delicious, inspiring and healthy recipes curated from around the world. The recipes are easy to recreate with step-by-step guidance and the exact settings you need. You can even upload your own!

            Rapid CombiAir Technology cooks food just how you like it

            Taste sensation: Imagine dishes always cooked just how you like and a host of new recipes to delve into, sample and savour. With Rapid CombiAir Technology, that's a reality! Your Airfryer Combi with NutriU automatically adjusts cooking time, temperature and air speed. Choose low airflow to gently sous vide steak, slow cook stews and braise meats. The high, low and dynamic airflow cooking possibilities ensure that your food is always deliciously tender on the inside, with your preferred level of crispiness on the outside.

            QuickClean with full cleaning access, plus dishwasher safe

            Next-level QuickClean: It's not just the cooking itself we've made easier; we've even improved the clean-up with a new design. The innovative design makes cleaning the Airfryer Combi interior easier than any other Airfryer on the market, and all parts are dishwasher safe too.

            XXL capacity, ideal for families and batch cooking

            More food in less time: batch cooking or making meals for 7+ people is now easier and more convenient than ever with the XXL capacity of 2 kg/8.3 L, our biggest Airfryer yet.

            Cook even more food with a wide range of cooking functions

            Get inspired to go beyond frying: Cook with confidence – Fry, Grill, Roast, Bake, Braise, Sous-Vide, Slow-Cook, Toast, Dehydrate, Defrost and more! Find recipe ideas to match the different cooking methods on NutriU from chefs and other NutriU users.

            Intuitive display for easy use from very first interaction

            Sleek design and intuitive display: makes the Airfryer look great in your kitchen, while being easy to use from your very first interaction

            Technical Specifications

            • Country of origin

              Made in
              China

            • Technical specifications

              Cord length
              1  m
              Power
              2200  W

            • Weight and dimensions

              Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
              403 x 315 x 307  mm
              Weight of product
              9,27  kg

            • General specifications

              Product features
              • Automatic shut-off
              • Cool wall exterior
              • Dishwasher safe
              • On/off switch
              • Ready signal
              • Temperature control
              • Power-on light
              • QuickClean
              • LED display
              • Time control
              • Rapid CombiAir technology
              • Keep warm
              • Wi-Fi connectivity
              Cooking method
              • Frying
              • Roasting
              • Grilling
              • Baking
              • One-pot cooking
              • Stir-frying
              • Sautee
              • Cook from frozen
              • Reheating
              • Defrosting
              • Keep warm
              • Dehydrating
              • Toasting
              • Stewing
              • Fermenting
              • Confit
              • Slow Cooking
              • Braising
              • Sous vide
              • Combi Baking
              • Combi Roasting
              • Combi Grilling

            • Design and finishing

              Colour
              Black
              Material of main body
              Plastic

            • Service

              2-year worldwide guarantee
              Yes

            • Sustainability

              Packaging
              >90% recycled materials
              User manual
              100% recycled paper

            • Capacity

              Portions
              7

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Find a spare part or an accessory

            Go to parts and accessories

            Accessories

              Suggested products

                Recently viewed products

                  Reviews

                  Be the first to review this item

                  • Cooking of 1kg of fresh fries with 1 tablespoon of oil vs traditional deep frying with 2L.
                  • *Energy cost of cooking one chicken (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon fillet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880.

                  Help with your online order

                  Online Store Support
                  Terms and conditions
                  Search order
                  Student discount
                  © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                  Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.