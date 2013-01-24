Home
    Avance Collection

    Airfryer XL Accessory

    HD9905/00
    • Increase your airfryer's cooking surface Increase your airfryer's cooking surface Increase your airfryer's cooking surface
      Avance Collection Airfryer XL Accessory

      HD9905/00
      Increase your airfryer's cooking surface

      Maximise the Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthy way. For more versatility, use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks. See all benefits

        Increase your airfryer's cooking surface

        • Double layer accessory
        Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

        Removable drawer and food basket feature a non-stick coating and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

        Double layer accessory for more versatile recipes

        Double layer accessory for more versatile recipes

        Maximise your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

        The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods

        The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods

        The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods such as burgers.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design and finishing

          Materials
          Plated steel

        • General specifications

          Non-stick coating
          Yes

        • Product Compatibility

          Compatible with
          HD924x, HD926x

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

