    Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

    HD9951/00
    Grill master kit
      Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

      HD9951/00
      Grill master kit

      With this special Philips Airfryer grill master kit, you can.

      Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

      Grill master kit

      With this special Philips Airfryer grill master kit, you can. See all benefits

      Grill master kit

      With this special Philips Airfryer grill master kit, you can. See all benefits

      Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

      Grill master kit

      With this special Philips Airfryer grill master kit, you can. See all benefits

        Grill master kit

        Accessories and tips to master Airfryer grilling

        • Grill Master kit
        • 1 x grill bottom
        • 6 x skewers
        • 1 x recipe booklet
        Booklet to master grilling skills

        Booklet to master grilling skills

        Booklet with chefs' tips, beginners' recipes and Airfryer cooking times is included

        Non-stick grill bottom perfectly fits into Airfryer XXL

        Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables thanks to the XXL grill bottom and its unique pierced surface with typical ridges. Thanks to its non-stick surface, food releases effortlessly and the grill bottom is easy to clean.

        6 skewers to make special grill dishes

        Use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shashliks.

        Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

        You can safely put these Airfryer grilling bottom and skewers in your dishwasher, making them even easier to re-use!

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          240 x 240 x 90  mm
          Weight of product
          0.403  kg

        • Accessories included

          Booklet
          Yes
          6 skewers
          yes
          Grill bottom
          yes

        • Product Compatibility

          Compatible with
          Philips Airfryer XXL: HD963x and HD965x

