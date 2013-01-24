Home
      Airfryer XXL

HD9953/00

Pizza Master Kit

With this special Philips Airfryer Pizza master kit, you can you can become a true Pizza Master. Without any pre-heating needed, you can enjoy your favourite pizza in the Airfryer in just 8 minutes!

        Pizza Master Kit

        Accessories and tips to master Airfryer Pizza

        • Accessory kit
        • 1 x pizza tray
        • 1 x recipe booklet
        Get inspired by the tips and tricks from the recipe booklet

        Get inspired by the tips and tricks from the recipe booklet

        Booklet with chefs' tips, beginners' recipes and Airfryer cooking times is included.

        Bake your favourite 26 cm in only 8 mins. using the Pizza tray

        Now you can use your Airfryer to bake your favourite pizza using the Pizza Tray. It will bake 26 cm homemade pizza or even frozen pre-made ones in as fast as only 8 minutes.

        Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

        You can safely put the pizza tray and tongs in your dishwasher, making them even easier to re-use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories included

          Pizza tray
          Yes
          Recipe booklet
          Yes

        • Design and finishing

          Material of main body
          Plated steel

        • Product Compatibility

          Compatible with
          Philips Airfryer XXL: HD963x and HD965x

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          354 x 240 x 165  mm
          Weight of product
          1.55  kg
          Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
          375 x 250 x 185  mm
          Weight incl. packaging
          1.68  kg

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

