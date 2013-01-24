Home
    Viva Collection

    Airfryer Variety Basket

    HD9980/20
    Variety cooking basket for your airfryer
      Viva Collection Airfryer Variety Basket

      HD9980/20
      Variety cooking basket for your airfryer

      The unique variety cooking basket for your Airfryer has a mesh bottom with non-stick coating which easily detaches for quick cleaning. The basket also comes with a splatter-proof, multifunctional lid for even more recipes!

      Suggested retail price: £50.00
      Viva Collection Airfryer Variety Basket

      Variety cooking basket for your airfryer

      The unique variety cooking basket for your Airfryer has a mesh bottom with non-stick coating which easily detaches for quick cleaning. The basket also comes with a splatter-proof, multifunctional lid for even more recipes! See all benefits

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Airfryer Variety Basket

        Variety cooking basket for your airfryer

        QuickClean bottom and lid for easy cleaning

        • Non-stick/removable mesh
        • Stainless steel lid
        • Dishwasher safe
        Non-stick bottom mesh with premium non-stick coating

        Non-stick bottom mesh with premium non-stick coating

        The unique QuickClean bottom of the Variety cooking basket for Philips Airfryer has a non-stick coating that enables cleaning within seconds as it prevents many types of food from sticking. In addition, the bottom is easily detached so that you can quickly clean even the edges and corners with precision. The bottom can be cleaned under the tap or safely in the dishwasher!

        QuickClean removable mesh

        QuickClean removable mesh

        The innovative Variety basket for Philips Airfryer has a unique design. It has been proven in tests to give the highest cleaning performance vs the standard Philips Airfryer basket bottom mesh.

        All parts of the variety basket are dishwasher safe

        All parts of the variety basket are dishwasher safe

        All parts of the variety basket are dishwasher safe.

        Multifunctional lid for more versatile recipes

        The splatter-proof lid can also be used to cook more delicious dishes like dehydrated fruits and vegetables, roast coffee beans etc. — ingredients that without the lid would fly out of the basket due to the high-speed airflow of the Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Product features
          Dishwasher safe

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Non-stick coating
          Material of main body
          Stainless steel

