        faster ironing

        with extra steam

        • Refurbished product
        • Max 4 bar pump pressure
        Continuous steam up to 100 g/min

        Continuous steam up to 100 g/min

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in the Philips steam generator iron produces powerful steam, making ironing quicker, easier and better.

        Ceramic Soleplate

        Ceramic Soleplate

        Our Easy Gliding soleplate for all ironable garments and high scratch resistance.

        Tap water-friendly, refill any time during ironing

        Tap water-friendly, refill any time during ironing

        Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when the water tank runs out of water, you can easily refill it without having to wait or turn off your appliance.

        Intelligent calc clean reminder with sound and light

        Intelligent calc clean reminder with sound and light

        Smart Calc Clean is an integrated descaling and cleaning function to protect your iron. To provide optimal steam performance, ensure a long life span and prevent white flakes, your steam generator iron will remind you to descale it. For maximum convenience, remember to always use the Smart Calc Clean container provided with your appliance.

        1.1-l detachable water tank

        1.1-l detachable water tank

        The water tank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes refilling fast.Thanks to the 1.1-l water tank capacity, you can iron for up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          up to 100  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Pressure
          max 4-bar pump pressure
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Easy to use

          Soleplate name
          Ceramic
          Water tank capacity
          1100  ml
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Power cord length
          1.6  m
          Refill anytime during use
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Extra-large filling hole
          Yes
          Heat-up time
          2  min

        • Scale management

          Descaling reminder
          Yes

        • Size and weight

          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          36.2 x 27 x 26.3  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          3.2  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

