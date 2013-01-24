Home
    Mixer Grinder

    HL1618
    • Tough on food, easy on ears Tough on food, easy on ears Tough on food, easy on ears
      Mixer Grinder

      HL1618

      Tough on food, easy on ears

      Mixer Grinder

HL1618

Tough on food, easy on ears

The Philips Mixer grinder combines 600 Watt power with a lift & grind action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

      Mixer Grinder

      Tough on food, easy on ears

      The Philips Mixer grinder combines 600 Watt power with a lift & grind action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

      Tough on food, easy on ears

      The Philips Mixer grinder combines 600 Watt power with a lift & grind action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

      Mixer Grinder

      Tough on food, easy on ears

      The Philips Mixer grinder combines 600 Watt power with a lift & grind action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

        Tough on food, easy on ears

        With super silent motor

        • 3 jar 550 W
        • lavender
        Revers Quadra Flow jars prevent sticking to walls

        Revers Quadra Flow jars prevent sticking to walls

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Power indicator
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Speed setting
          3 and pulse
          Product warranty
          24 months from the date of purchase

        • Accessories

          Spatula
          Yes
          Chutney jar
          Yes
          Multi-purpose jar
          Yes
          Wet grinding jar
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          600  W
          Voltage
          230  V
          Capacity chutney jar
          0.3  l
          Capacity wet grinding jar
          1.5  l
          Capacity multi-purpose jar
          1  l
          Motor rating
          30  minute(s)

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White with blue accents
          Material knife
          Stainless steel

