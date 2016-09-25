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Discontinued

SalonDry TravelTravel hairdryer

HP4829/00

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Professional results anywhere

The 2000 W SalonDry Travel has everything you need to get the professional results you want, wherever you go.

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SalonDry Travel

Professional results anywhere

  • 2000 W

  • Foldable

  • Dual voltage

Professional 2000 W for perfect salon results

Professional 2000 W for perfect salon results

This 2000 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

Careful drying with 2 flexible speed settings

Cool Shot sets your style

Cool Shot sets your style

A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

25/09/2016

Italia

Italia

ottimo in qualsiasi situazione

Lo utilizzo da circa tre anni in viaggio ma anche a casa ed è sempre perfetto. Comodissimo e resistente.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Travel HP4829/00 Asciugacapelli da viaggio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Travel HP4829/00 Asciugacapelli da viaggio

16/04/2015

Italia

Italia

Perfettamente bilanciato

Trovo questo piccolo asciugacapelli perfettamente bilanciato in temperatura e flusso: la temperatura è abbastanza elevata, ma non scotta, anche grazie a un flusso d'aria vigoroso. Asciuga in pochi secondi senza provocare bruciature, e senza costringere a muovere di continuo il phon o a regolare di continuo la temperatura!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Travel HP4829/00 Asciugacapelli da viaggio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SalonDry Travel HP4829/00 Asciugacapelli da viaggio

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