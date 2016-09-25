2 year warranty
Discontinued
Professional results anywhere
The 2000 W SalonDry Travel has everything you need to get the professional results you want, wherever you go.
2000 W
Foldable
Dual voltage
This 2000 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.
Careful drying with 2 flexible speed settings
A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
SILVIO1
25/09/2016
Italia
ottimo in qualsiasi situazione
Lo utilizzo da circa tre anni in viaggio ma anche a casa ed è sempre perfetto. Comodissimo e resistente.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Travel HP4829/00 Asciugacapelli da viaggio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Travel HP4829/00 Asciugacapelli da viaggio
Commodore64
16/04/2015
Italia
Perfettamente bilanciato
Trovo questo piccolo asciugacapelli perfettamente bilanciato in temperatura e flusso: la temperatura è abbastanza elevata, ma non scotta, anche grazie a un flusso d'aria vigoroso. Asciuga in pochi secondi senza provocare bruciature, e senza costringere a muovere di continuo il phon o a regolare di continuo la temperatura!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Travel HP4829/00 Asciugacapelli da viaggio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry Travel HP4829/00 Asciugacapelli da viaggio