Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    SalonDry Travel

    Travel hairdryer

    HP4829/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Professional results anywhere Professional results anywhere Professional results anywhere
      -{discount-value}

      SalonDry Travel Travel hairdryer

      HP4829/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Professional results anywhere

      The 2000 W SalonDry Travel has everything you need to get the professional results you want, wherever you go. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      SalonDry Travel Travel hairdryer

      Professional results anywhere

      The 2000 W SalonDry Travel has everything you need to get the professional results you want, wherever you go. See all benefits

      Professional results anywhere

      The 2000 W SalonDry Travel has everything you need to get the professional results you want, wherever you go. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      SalonDry Travel Travel hairdryer

      Professional results anywhere

      The 2000 W SalonDry Travel has everything you need to get the professional results you want, wherever you go. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all hair-dryers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        SalonDry Travel

        SalonDry Travel

        Travel hairdryer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Professional results anywhere

        SalonDry Travel

        • 2000 W
        • Foldable
        • Dual voltage
        Professional 2000 W for perfect salon results

        Professional 2000 W for perfect salon results

        This 2000 W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

        2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

        2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

        Careful drying with 2 flexible speed settings

        Cool Shot sets your style

        Cool Shot sets your style

        A must-have professional function, the Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        Foldable handle for easy portability

        Travel pouch for portability and easy storage

        Travel pouch for portability and easy storage

        This stylish travel pouch makes it even more convenient to store your hairdryer or take it with you when travelling.

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        Dual voltage for worldwide use

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          110–127 and 220–240  V
          Cord length
          2  m
          Colour/finishing
          Metallic silver and dark blue
          Wattage
          2000  W

        • Features

          Cool shot
          Yes
          Dual voltage
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount