Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Hair removal
All series
SatinPerfect Epilator
Discontinued
Support
HP6577/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual
All (3)
Will I damage the lymphatic vessels in my armpit when I use the epilator?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
Tweezers kit
SatinPerfectEpilation head coupler unit
SatinPerfect Cutting element
My Philips Epilator is noisy
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you