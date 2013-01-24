Home
    HR1379/00
    Culinary tools for life
      Robust Collection Hand blender

      HR1379/00
      Culinary tools for life

      Enjoy this cleverly designed Philips cordless hand blender HR1379/00 with extra-large chopper to serve variety. This hand blender is part of the Philips Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure.

        Culinary tools for life

        Cordless blender, use anywhere in your kitchen

        • Cordless
        • metal bar
        • 4 accessories
        Cordless blending with powerful 7.4 V Li-Ion battery

        Cordless blending with powerful 7.4 V Li-Ion battery

        The Robust Cordless hand blender is equipped with powerful 7.4 V Li-ion batteries, which have a running time of up to 20 minutes.

        3-year guarantee upon registration

        3-year guarantee upon registration

        Register your product within 3 months of purchase to receive a 3-year product guarantee.

        Extra large chopper with serrated blade - even crushes ice

        Extra large chopper with serrated blade - even crushes ice

        The Robust hand blender has an extra large chopper to easily process larger amounts of ingredients. It also comes with serrated blades, so strong that they even crush ice.

        Ready-to-use charging stand and LED charging light

        Ready-to-use charging stand and LED charging light

        The Robust Cordless hand blender is designed to be always ready to use. The ready-to-use charging stand allows you to use the cordless hand blender any time you want. The LED charging light gives you intuitive feedback and tells you to recharge when the batteries are running low.

        Innovative bar design for improved ingredient flow

        Innovative bar design for improved ingredient flow

        The innovative bar design of this Philips hand blender successfully reduces the suction force and thus improves the ingredient flow, bringing perfect blending results in no time.

        Long-lasting aluminium bar

        Long-lasting aluminium bar

        It is built with high quality and durable materials. The bar is built of long-lasting aluminium and the knife is made of stainless-steel.

        Comfortable grip and large buttons for easy control

        The Robust hand blender is ergonomically designed to make it easy to use. The comfortable grip and large buttons made it simple to control.

        Easy-clean surfaces and dishwasher-safe accessories

        It is easy to clean thanks to its smooth surfaces and dishwasher-safe beaker and chopper bowl.

        Made of durable materials

        The Robust cordless Hand Blender is made from high-quality material in all details and is especially designed for having a strong performance in every application.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Ready-to-use charging stand
          Yes
          LED charging light
          Yes
          Safety switch
          Yes

        • Accessories

          XL chopper
          Yes
          Serrated blades for XL chopper
          Yes
          Normal knife
          Yes
          Beaker with lid
          1  l

        • Design specifications

          Material bar
          Aluminium
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material knife
          Stainless steel
          Colour(s)
          Aluminium and pumice grey

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Voltage batteries
          7.4  V
          Voltage adapter
          100–240  V
          Maximum charging time
          3  hour(s)
          Quick charge (1 light application)
          15  minute(s)
          Maximum running time
          20  minute(s)

        • Dimensions

          Box dimension (W x H x D)
          39.2 x 49.2 x 21.5
          Product weight
          2.6  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          3.8  kg

        • Easy to clean

          Dishwasher-safe accessories
          Yes
          Smooth surfaces
          Yes

        • Guarantee

          Extended Guarantee
          3-year product guarantee

        • Sustainability

          Made of recycled materials
          15  %
          Recyclable materials
          63  %
          Stand-by power consumption
          0.3  W

