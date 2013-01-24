Home
    HR1581/00
      Robust Collection Mixer

      HR1581/00
      Culinary tools for life

      Enjoy the highly effective beaters and dough hooks to guarantee top results every time. This Philips mixer HR1581/00 is part of the Philips Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure every day.

        Culinary tools for life

        Powerful mixer for the toughest recipes

        • 360 W
        • Power-efficient drive system
        • Stainless steel beaters
        • Dough hooks
        3 speed settings and turbo function for any recipe

        3 speed settings and turbo function for any recipe

        3 speed settings and turbo function for a variety of recipes, from light to heavy applications. You can use the turbo setting to mix quicker or to increase the speed during heavy jobs, e.g. kneading yeast dough.

        3-year guarantee upon registration

        3-year guarantee upon registration

        Register your product within 3 months of purchase to receive a 3-year product guarantee.

        Power-efficient drive system for up to 1 kg of heavy dough

        Power-efficient drive system for up to 1 kg of heavy dough

        With the combination of a special constructed energy saving drive system and highly effective beaters and dough hooks, the Robust Mixer is capable of handling a variety of recipes and can even handle up to 1.3 kg of heavy dough.

        Comfortable innovative grip and convenient heel rest

        Comfortable innovative grip and convenient heel rest

        It is designed to create a delightful user experience offering a convenient heel rest as well as a comfortable and innovative grip.

        Solid metal body

        Solid metal body

        The mixer has a full metal body and is equipped with full stainless steel beaters and hooks.

        Highly effective stainless-steel beaters and dough hooks

        Highly effective stainless-steel beaters and dough hooks

        Thanks to the power-effective design of its beaters and hooks, the Robust mixer combines the best performance for whisking, whipping and kneading in one product.

        Power-efficient 360 W motor

        The power-efficient 360 W motor was especially developed to provide the best performance with optimal power consumption to manage up to one kilogram of dough.

        Easy-clean surfaces and dishwasher-safe accessories

        It is easy to clean thanks to its smooth surfaces and dishwasher-safe accessories.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Turbo function
          Yes
          Speeds
          3
          Cord storage clip
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Dough hooks
          Yes
          Twisted wire beaters
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Material beaters and dough hooks
          Stainless steel
          Material housing
          Die cast aluminium
          Colour(s)
          Aluminium and pumice grey

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          360  W
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Cord length
          1.70  m

        • Dimensions

          Box dimension (W x H x D)
          34.9 x 12.8 x 30.3
          Product weight
          1.6  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          2.2  kg

        • Easy to clean

          Dishwasher-safe accessories
          Yes
          Smooth surfaces
          Yes

        • Guarantee

          Extended Guarantee
          3-year product guarantee

        • Sustainability

          Made of recycled materials
          16  %
          Recyclable materials
          79  %
          Stand-by power consumption
          0.1  W

